Of “Gossip girl” to “Elite”: Lu and Blair share much more than the look

Blair Waldorf and Lucrecia have become emblems of fashion stories with 11 years of difference (Twitter@exhalebassett/@PersonagTransei)

Both enjoy to demonstrate their privileged social status, its beauty and its fascination for fashion, but what they share Lucrecia Montesinos and Blair Waldorf goes beyond their style of life.

It is the characters embodied by Danna Paola and Leighton Messter in the serial “Elite” and “Gossip Girl”which , although they occur in times and spaces different, they have much more in common than can be seen with the naked eye.

Blair Waldorf is a socialite belonging to the aristocracy of new yorkborn in the upper class of the Upper East Side of Manhattan, while Lucrecia Montesinos is the daughter of a mexican diplomat who comes to study in Madridin the prestigious institute The Oaks, where is surrounding himself with the children of the characters more wealthy of Spain.

With a difference of 11 years: ““Gossip girl” it started broadcasting in 2007 and “Elite” in 2018, both girls represent an archetype of social of the high circles in which they operatewhile also dealing with the problems of adolescence but wearing, obviously, super chic.

The style, a luxury that not anyone can afford

Both Lu as Blair carry luxurious outfits as a symbol of power and their clothes designer, give them the self-confidence and the petulance with which you lead life, perhaps filling a psychological need, deeper. Ribbons, brooches, tiaras, ribbons, headbands, barrettes, beads and accessories with bright hair over a hair simple are the touch main of both girls, an item that gives them a connotation of royals to evoke a crown of a princess.

Blair Waldorf wears the uniform of the Constance Billard School by adding your personal touch (Twitter@exhalebassett)

While Blair looks at the events most exclusive of Manhattan with garments Marc Jacobs, Marchesa, Oscar de la Renta, Ellie Sab, Valentino and Stella McCartney; Lu boasts of its exclusive handbags Chaneland other firms as the model Sicily in tone mint Dolce & Gabannathe Boy Bag also Chanel or even, promoting the mexican fashion with the red dress Pink Magnolia Lu took in a chapter of the first season.

Faithful to his style, the mexican and the u.s. give your school uniform a plus that distinguishes them from the rest of the students: as the cords and beads in their white shirts and headbands with beading that are so their stamp.

The diadems are the distinctive touch of Lucrecia Montesinos and Blair Waldorf (Photo: Danna Paola)

In both series they have been seen also leave the college as part of the plot in other environments, where also dress very to the height of themed events giving it its particular touch, such as the galas of charity or the famous “fiesta al revés” (Lu.

An interesting fact is that Danna Paola stated that with its foray into “Elite”, his intention was to become an icon of fashion, a kind of “Carrie Bradshaw in chiquito”the protagonist of the saga “Sex and the city”emblematic history where fashion plays a very important role. And it is curious that Eric Damon, he was the advisor of that series, and also what was “Gossip girl”, closing the circle of inspiring visual references to the mexican girl.

On the other hand, the image of Blair Waldorf was based on Audrey Hepburn, the famous diva old Hollywood, carried as an emblem of that blend of classic clothes “preppy” and sophisticated.

The style “little princess” is a feature of Blair Waldorf, and which he resumed the character of Lu, but this time adding mini-skirts (Twitter@exhalebassett)

Girls lonely and manipulative

Plan plots, blackmail her peers, and her passion for haute couture are constants in the life of these two socialités, in addition to possessing a personality that is able to manipulate to their whim who is put in front to achieve their objectives, among which are maintained as the student brighter and more intelligent of the school.

Both The Oaksas the Constance Billard School are the fields of action of the two young people, where struggling to maintain its status as the most popularbut a positive trait that also defines them is their ability to give everything for those who love, defend always your friends despite the distant relationship that they hold with their own families.

In ““Gossip girl”, Blair stays away from his dad, replacing its figure for that of his stepfather; while in “Elite” Lu was always spoiled, but distant daughter of the family, since his father, an important chancellor mexican, was never in the house or at your side when you needed.

Danna Paola also prompted the mexican fashion in the Spanish series (Screenshot)

Another point in common with the protagonists is that they both fall in love with the “boy problem” of the institute, the student who looks at the drugs and sex out of their problemsa pattern that both Chuck Bass as Valerio Montesinoscontinue to the foot of the letter.

Danna Paola and Leighton Meester began their respective careers as actresses and singers being only a few girls and have grown up before the eyes of your audience, so that their relationship with the glamour and the reflectors is not recent.

With the arrival of Lucrecia Montesinos to New York, as we saw at the end of the third season of “Elite”, it is open in the imagination with the possibility that it is in “the big apple” with a girl who could well be his reflection: Blair Waldorf, or even with the very editorial columnist who inspired both, Carrie Bradshaw.

