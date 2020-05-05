Con ms of a century of innovation and designOmega commemorates his extraordinary acquis histrico watches female. But, more than the clocks themselves, it is a path that reflects the various styles, attitudes and personalities of women around the world and how Omega has always remained in contact with them.

The the TWENTIETH century was a little short for the rights and equality of women. A time in which they found not only your place, but besides their voice as a collective. At the start of the century, in the world of watches female was taking place, another revolution.

In a silver box fully covered by a delicate floral motifshe made her debut the first women’s watch with Omega bracelet. Although the firm had previously with pocket watches with beautiful engravings, 1902 was the moment in which the Omega watch for women became a sign of style prominent and characteristic.

Even as the idea tard time to settle in. In some circles added last was not very well regarded for a woman to look at his watch, quiz because you will be able to suggest boredom or desinters. For this reason, Omega he started to produce their own ‘watches jewel secrets’, models that parecan only a jewel, but with a little clock hidden inside.

During the ‘crazy years ‘twenty’, the short skirts and the traditional hair cut ‘bob’ became the rage among the girlswhile the movement Art Dco it was introduced to the world in the color and bold shapes.

In line with this new freedom and utterance, Omega produced his own range of watches, jewel-Art Dco. Between 1894 and 1935, more than 35% of the advanced manufacture of its movements is destin to watches female, which clearly indicates that the firm appreciated the possibilities and the importance of this market.

Quiz one of the examples ms subtle of this commitment was the Omega ‘Medicus’ was created in 1937. This watch of use and reading easy is designed for nurses and was the the first wristwatch of the firm with a central seconds hand. Not only was a response to the needs of women in the trade medical, but did so with a refinement and a beauty absolute

For work, for home or for leisure, the advertising of the mark in that little also showed modern and non-discriminatory in terms of sex and it reflected in all parts of the varied styles of life female.

In all facets of life, a woman is exactly so active, athletic and busy as a man. Like l, it requires a clock accuracy” Announcement of Omega 1951

While many brands resort to the stereotypes of the obligations domsticas or insinuated, Omega showed the personality and sense of style that makes each woman unique. As Marilyn Monroe and Audrey Hepburn on the big screen, their ads showed a stance of elegance and personality. As deca an ad from 1951: “In all facets of life, a woman is exactly so active, athletic and busy as a man. Like l, it requires a clock accuracy“.

Created in 1955, the Ladymatic, in which incorpor calibre automatic with rotor ms small in the world, which had a certificate of cronmetro. All a resounding statement of their commitment to the woman as a client.

The watch jewel secret Omega ‘Flowers’ was the first watch created in gold mauvea original model with diamonds set made in 1955. In fact, many of those watches secrets were created in collaboration with diseadores famous; a trend that went on until the decades of 1960 and 1970, little in the experimentacin, the color and the creativity was passionate about the world.It was then when diseadores jewelry as Gilbert Albert and the avant-garde Andrew Grima helped to produce some brilliant pieces, using various precious metals and stones and even a piece of real meteorite, on the clock ‘Moldavita’ Albert.

When Cindy Crawford became the first ambassador of the brand in 1995, started a new era in which Omega is associated with women success. This was ms all in 2005,when Nicole Kidmanwinner of a scar by the Academy, he became also in important part of the signature. Since then, many other famous names of film, sport and fashion have been incorporated: the model Kaia Gerberthe golfer Michelle Wie and the actress Liu Shishi.

It seems that no matter what dcada concerned; Omega has always gone to the step of the changes of attitude and preferences female. Now that the TWENTIETH century has ended and women are producing greater impact than ever before, Omega has reached a point in your horological female has been located at the forefront of the specialty.