Oprah tops graduation ceremony on Facebook and Instagram

April 28, 2020 – 15:04
Oprah Winfrey will be the main speaker of the event #Graduation2020, which will air on may 15 from Facebook and Instagram
NEW YORK.- Oprah Winfrey will be the main speaker, while Awkwafina, Jennifer Garner, Lil Nas X and Simone Days will offer wise counsel for the promotion of the 2020 in a ceremony graduation virtual of several hours that will air on may 15 on Facebook and Instagram.
Event #Graduation2020 will be transmitted by Facebook Watch, with some segments posted on the official account @instagram on Instagram, as well as in the personal accounts of employees, according to the announcement Tuesday.
Miley Cyrus will play their hit “The Climb” and is expected to announce more special guests.
The platforms will be published soon stickers, filters and effects with thematic graduation, along with information for families and friends to have celebrations virtual using the new feature of Facebook Rooms.
The pandemic coronavirus has affected the graduation season, as many schools have reduced or in some cases canceled altogether traditional ceremonies.
SOURCE: AP