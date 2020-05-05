Otis ensures that Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville could give a great level in a fight individual

By Alex Murillo – POSTED THE 01/05/2020 AT 20:55

The superstar of WWE, Otis, was recently interviewed by SportBible. During his speech, Otis toseguró that Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville might be able to have a clash of great level and that they just need to have the opportunity to show what they are capable of.

“If given the opportunity, would show that you can have a great fight cyborgl and be at a high level, very close to women like Bayley or Charlotte,that you already have in your have incredible struggles (…)”.

In addition, Otis also commented that both Mandy as Sonya, could offer a level equivalent to that of the Superstars that are at the top of the division on women of WWE.

“Mandy and Sonya they have a great chemistry and would your part the emotional component. With that you know that it’s going to be one of those great struggles. So great as a struggle of Charlotte, Becky Lynch, Bayley, or Sasha Banks. Just have to give them a chance.”

