Report WWE Raw 5/4 – McIntyre vs Murphy; Return Styles

The program begins with the VIP Lounge with Nia Jax, Asuka and Shayna Baszler. Asuka and Baszler sat down on the sofas separated. Jax sat down in a coffee table that was placed between the couches. Talk about the Money in the Bank and exchanged insults until Baszler and Asuka kicked at Jax, who was still sitting, and fell backwards, breaking the table.

Becky Lynch returns to Raw next week to confront the winner of the MITB female.





Gauntlet Match: Bobby Lashley defeated Titus O’neil

Gauntlet Match: Bobby Lashley defeated Akira Tozawa

Gauntlet Match: Bobby Lashley defeated Shelton Benjamin

Gauntlet Match: Humberto Carrillo defeated Bobby Lashley via DQ when Lashley did not stop his punishment in the corner. Lashley then was angry and hit Carrillo until about three umpires more came out to yell at him until he stopped.

Gauntlet Match: Humberto Carrillo defeated Angel Garza (with Zelina Vega)

Gauntlet Match: Humberto Carrillo defeated Austin Theory (with Zelina Vega)

Suddenly out comes AJ Styles. He is the next.

Gauntlet Match: AJ Styles defeated Humberto Carrillo to qualify for MITB after applying Calf Crusher.

Styles then throws the leg from Carrillo to the post. After he grabbed a microphone and announced: “I am Not a zombie, I’m not a ghost!” Styles said that he was buried alive, “but what of it?” He said that there were no rules in a Boneyard Match, so that being buried alive does not mean that you have lost. Styles said that he would do anything to get the contract MITB. If I had to throw Rey Mysterio or Aleister Black of the building, I would. Styles said that he would win the contract and that Mr. Money in the Bank would be phenomenal.

#MITB just became PHENOMENAL!@AJStylesOrg is ready to make history THIS SUNDAY in the most unique Money in the Bank #LadderMatch.#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/6xLlvofjZ5 — WWE (@WWE) May 5, 2020

Interview in the ring of Charly Caruso with Seth Rollins. Rollins said that being a leader was more of what I was doing in the ring and McIntyre was not prepared for the agony and the despair that meant to be a champion. Rollins said that he would win the title at MITB.

Edge vs. Randy Orton was announced for Raw next week.

Behind the scenes, Caruso asked Murphy why he is so loyal to Rollins. Murphy said that Rollins took him under his protection when they needed each other. Murphy said that Rollins thinks he can beat McIntyre, but Murphy knows he can beat him.

Shane Thorne and Brendan Vink defeated Ricochet and Cedric Alexander

The Viking Raiders defeated The Street Profits in the struggle, not holder with the Viking Experience.

Caruso interviewed McIntyre, who says that today’s sacrifice to Murphy.

Aleister Black in a dark place speaks of Styles. I wanted to know how it was to be buried six feet deep. He said that the Sunday would get the contract and the Styles would like that buried more than six feet.

Rey Mysterio called MITB this Sunday the most risky of his career and he knew that he was close to the end of his career than the beginning.

Charlotte comes out and talked about Io Shirai winning a brutal combat of stairs to win a fight dreamed of against her. Liv Morgan interrupted. Morgan did not matter to him if he would take it seriously or not and he said that Charlotte grew up with a silver spoon. Charlotte said that Morgan doesn’t even know who she was. Charlotte knew who she was it: she was the daughter of Ric Flair and, in fact, was born with a silver spoon.

Promo video of Jinder Mahal.





The champion female of NXT, Charlotte Flair, defeated Liv Morgan with the Figure 8.

In the headliner, Drew McIntyre venió to Murphy (w/ Seth Rollins) with the Claymore Kick. After the fight McIntyre tells Rollins enters the ring, but Rollins is going. Shortly after Rollins returned from another place and he hits kick to Drew. Rollins was going to paste a Stomp but Drew grabs him and was going to paste a Claymore but Rollins manages to leave the ring before it, thus ending the show.