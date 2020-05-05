Rodrigo Garduño and Rodrigo de Ovando, from players to kings of fitness

Jimena Rodriguez

More than 32 thousand people from more than 80 countries are connected each day to a class by IG Live functional training taught by two former players of the mexican soccer professional. Rodrigo Garduño who made his debut with Necaxa in its 17 years and went through the Morelia and Lobos Buap, next to Rodrigo de Ovando he played for Atlante and served on all on the Rise, they stopped already some years ago, the world of football and today it has revolutionized free of charge through the social network how to stay in shape during the quarantine period by the pandemic.

Its success has been such that they have to a number of celebrities training with them, between models the likes of Adriana Lima, artists like Fonseca and various athletes such as the former baseball player of the Yankees of NY Jorge Posadain addition of course of countless players such as David Ospina from Napoli, James Rodriguez, Juan Guillermo Cuadrado Juventus, and his partner Blaise Matuidi, world champion with France in 2018.

“We have seen more than 400 professional footballers from Egypt, Israel, Switzerland, Nigeria and, for example, Fernando Uribe 9 of the Santos of Brazil… Realize that we are in the guild, cause respect. A professional footballer is very demanding, it is difficult to leave to train in line by someone else,” says the founder of the brand 54D Rodrigo Garduño, “I Think people realized the selflessness that had our part in economic issue, just want to help and when you get real people realize and what they share”. In their transmissions, the country does Not. 1 in users is Colombia, followed by Mexico and then the united States.

The namesakes met as rivals when agreed on the rise of mexican soccer and through common friends. After the retirement at 29 years of Garduño after its passage through the soccer of Chile, and at 26 years who is now the head coach of 54D, Rodrigo De Ovando, both formed a friendship that in his own words became a brotherhood. After first being a presenter, Rodrigo Garduño founded eight years ago 54D where the normal program includes functional training of many disciplines in 54 days. From the start invited From Ovando to the project and after the success in Mexico City with three training centers and Bogota, a year ago moved to Miami to expand the brand. Today their classes on Instagram the make up from there and although they show only the 10% of what is 54D has fulfilled the role of exercise to thousands in the world of all kinds of profiles.

With his last within of mexican soccer, both regretted the decision that was made recently on the Ascent MX, and recalled how difficult it was to his walk as a professional in his time “The gentleman’s agreement was something designed to fuck with the player and protect the equipment, was what happened to me. I had a trial with Necaxa because they never wanted to let go of my charter and in the inter I do not want to sell. When I finally won my trial I desafiliaron… I went over many, raised my voice, I asked for help and I was worse, I closed more doors. Not only is not going to change, the football has just become worse, just kill all the hopes of young footballers. I no longer belong to the football, I don’t receive a weight of it, but it gives me courage because that is what it feels like, to be young and realize you have no future” commented in an interview with The Fans Rodrigo Garduño.

What follows after the quarantine? Exclusively reported that the creation of its own app to provide the program 54D in line will be ready in the next 4 or 6 weeks. The pandemic has given them the opportunity to reinvent itself and switch to digital, the platform that rules the world today.

