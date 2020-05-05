Scott Disick is hospitalized, in rehab, and explains the motivation, the Sources speak of the problems with Kourtney Kardashian, and their children

On Monday (04), the DailyMailTV has revealed that Scott Disick, if brazil is in a rehabilitation facility. According to reports from sources at the site of the former Kourtney Kardashian would be dealing with issues related to alcohol and crack cocaine. However, his lawyer denied the story and said that Disick has left the hospital.

In a statement to TMZ, Marty Singer, said that it took Disick out on the floor. “In an effort to finally end it, and deal with the pain that he has suffered silently for so many years, on account of the sudden death of his mother, followed by the death of his father, and three months later, He made the decision to check into a rehabilitation facility last week to work on his trauma from the past”told the the the attorney.

With the news that the Daily Mail also reported on a leaked image of the Night, leaving him very angry. In the picture, it was a video conference within a hospital. This has made it the star of ‘ Flip It Like Disick” to leave the place, and decided to sue you. According to TMZ, her legal team believe that the photo has been taken by an employee of the clinic and constitute a serious breach of ethics. As such, they are to take legal action in the case. Disick has to be the way to Los Angeles.

Make sure you understand the story

Earlier, the DailyMailTV informed him that he was in rehab at a clinic in the united states since last Tuesday (may 27). “He’s been drinking too much and using cocaine during the isolation coronavirus”told an insider on the case. He should have been quarantined upon his arrival at the site, and went through tests to find out if I was Covid-to 19 – but she was soon released to join the other patients.

Prior to that, He would have presented himself in a video call, and it dealt with that took him to the hospital. “He said that he is experiencing the trauma of the past, he has mentioned the problems with your ex [Kourtney], you said that you are also having problems with their children, and to have used cocaine and drank too much”there was explained an insider.

Even today, the Name. News confirmed the news from the hospital and gave details of the issues addressed by Scott. “It’s the truth. Scott, has arrived in the last few weeks. He has received a lot of advice from Kourtney, and she ordered him to ask for help… things have been difficult in the past few weeks, and Kourtney don’t let him near the children unless they seek treatment”revealed a source at the site.

The appearance of the Disick would not be the best. “He seemed to be very thin, and she told the group that she was in rehab to work on his issues, and said that he was having withdrawal symptoms, and I was tired and lethargic,”added the insider, the ^ duke, alan. In this situation, He had only one request: “He has told the team that he didn’t want any special treatment during the hospital stay, both in terms of food and therapy”.

This wouldn’t be the first time that he sees the problems with addiction and substance abuse. In the fall of 2017, is the father of Mason, Penelope and Reign, would have been admitted to hospital as a result of a drug addiction. In the meantime, the E! The News stated that the recurring character of the “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” has been restrained in the past few years. What is the situation… Torcemos for him to get better soon!!