Series on Netflix. Premieres and novelties in May 2020

Begins the fifth month of the year with numerous titles to view

By Juan Jose Nava / La Voz de Durango

Begins the fifth month of the year and in the middle of the confinement due to the health emergency of the Covid19, the platform for streaming Netflix does not rest and brings numerous premieres and novelties to keep sweetening in any way these days of uncertainty.

The list is vast and at this time, we avocaremos to mention only the series that will be shown, and in addition, to deliver new seasons to continue or unbind the stories.

Below are some suggestions that you will see in this month in turn.

>ALMOST HAPPY Premiere: 1 May.

Sebastian is a radio host of discreet fame that tries to navigate the world while dealing with his former wife (who is still in love with) and their two children. The series semibiográfica features performances by Sebastiàn Wainraich, Natalie Perez and Santiago Korovsky.

>HOLLYWOOD Premiere: 1 May.

The long-awaited series from Ryan Murphy (American Horror History, The Politician, Glee), has started the month with good acceptance. After the Second World War, a group of eager aspiring actors and filmmakers will do almost anything to fulfil their dreams in the entertainment industry of Hollywood.

>BILLIONS: Season 5. Premiere: 4 May.

Each week a new chapter. Attorney Chuck Rhoades started an investigation relentless campaign against the billionaire Bobby Axelrod, a reclusive entrepreneur dedicated to businesses of all kinds. Acting Paul Giamatti, Damian Lewis and Maggie Siff.

>DEAD FOR ME. Season 2. Premiere: 8 May.

Jen, a widow with no filter, then find the person who ran over her husband and left him lying there. Judy, optimistic, and weird, hiding something. Soon, they become friends, snapshots, and the outcome between them is uncertain. The series features performances by Christina Applegate, Linda Cadellini and James Marsden.

>THE EDDY. Premiere: 8 May.

The miniseries portrays the story of an owner of a jazz club in Paris who is forced to deal with dangerous criminals while fighting to protect your local, your band and your teenage daughter. Actors: André Holland, Joanna Kulig or Amandia Stenberg. The series is created by Jack Throne and is directed by Damien Chazelle (Whiplash, La La Land).

>VALERIA. Premiere: 8 May.

The Spanish series deals with the life of a writer who is undergoing a crisis of creative and marital. Based on the novels of Elisabet Benavent, the protagonist in the middle of that emotional distance that separates you, is based on three friends who are also autodescubriéndose, Carmen, Lola and Nerea. Valeria and her friends find themselves immersed in a whirlwind of emotions about love, friendship, jealousy, infidelity, doubts, desamores, secrets, joys, and longings. In the cast are Diana Gomez, Silma López and Paula Malia.



>RESTAURANT IN A HURRY. Season 2. Premiere May 8.

A restaurateur, a designer and a chef traveling the world, renovating restaurants with spectacular views… and a few problems. From forgettable to memorable!. Actors: Nick Liberato, Karin Bohn and Denni Prescott.

>OUTLANDER: Season 4. Premiere: May 11.

This epic story is an adaptation of the famous novels of romantic fantasy of Diana Gabaldon which tell the tragedy of two lovers from different times. Cast: Caitriona Balfe, Sam Heughan and Tobias Menzies.

>GOTHAM: Season 5. Premiere: May 13.

Much before the commissioner, James Gordon is already facing the crime and corruption of Gotham to avenge the death of parents of Bruce Wayne. Actors: Ben McKenzie, Donal Logue and Jada Pinkett Smith.

>WHITE LINES. Season 1. Premiere: May 15.

Zoe Walker leaves behind his quiet life to investigate the disappearance of his brother in Ibiza, where it soon follows a path of decadent and dangerous. The series was created by Álex Pina, and between the protagonists stand out actors Laura Haddock, Nuno Lopes and Marta Milans.

>CHICHIPATOS. Season: 15 May.

A meager mediocre manages to do a trick unexpected: do away with a dangerous criminal during a police raid. Now, you need to pay for that. Actors: Antonio Sanint, María Cecilia Sánchez and Mariana Gomez.

>ROSARY SCISSORS (MEXICAN VERSION). Season 3. Premiere: May 15.

A clash between the two worlds happens when a teenager who is humble and is obsessed with revenge draws the attention of two friends wealthy. Actors: Barbara de Regil, Sebastián Martínez and Juan Pablo Campa.

>MAGIC TO HUMANS. Season 3. Premiere: May 15.

It is a reality show starring the illusionist Justin Willman, who mixes white magic with jokes for adults as it surprises people by the streets or have illusions developed, among many other tricks.

>THE QUEEN OF THE INDIES AND THE CONQUEROR. Premiere: May 16.

Years after the Spanish conquistador, Pedro de Heredia betraying his people and will break the heart, Catherine returns to her life to get revenge. The series, set in another era, with protagonists: Essined Aponte, Emmanuel Esparza, Kepa Amuchastegui.

>SNOWPIERCER Premiere: may 17,

In this futuristic thriller, an adaptation of the film of Bong Joon-ho (Parasites), the Earth has become a wasteland ice cream where the few survivors living on a train giant gives back to the world without ceasing. Passengers have been handed out following a strict class system where the rich live in the first carriages, while the poorest live in the wagons of the queue while they are required to feed the engine of the train. Starring Jennifer Connelly, Daveed Diggs, and Mickey Sumner.

>SWEET MAGNOLIAS (SWEET MAGNOLIAS). Premiere: Announced for may 19.

The complete combo of Maddie Townsend includes three children, a cheating husband and a pretender who raised a great stir in the village.

>SELLING SUNSET. Season 2. Premiere: May 22.

The elite agents of the Group Oppenheim sold them a life of luxury customers wealthy of Los Angeles. Relationships are everything, which almost always involves so much drama. Genre: Reality TV.

>CONTROL Z Premiere: May 22.

While a hacker begins to bring to light the most intimate secrets of the students of a high school, the socially relegated Sofia will work to stop the ambition of the cybercriminal. The series features performances by Ana Valeria Becerril, Michael Round and Yankel Stevan.

>DYNASTY: Season 3: Premiere May 23.

The successful series of north american television will bring 20 new chapters, follows closely the halo of intrigue and darkness of the family Carrington, coupled with its luxury and glamorous life. In the cast are Elziabeth Gillies, Daniella Alonso, Rafael of the Source, and Sam Underwood.

>SPACE FORCE. Premiere: May 29.

Expected number of humor created by and starring Steve Carell, who along with writer Greg Daniels (The Office), told the adventures and misadventures of the people in charge of creating a new spatial division in the army of the united States, the idea at the real life of the president Donald Trump. In addition to Carell, we will see other greats such as John Malkovich, Lisa Kudrow, Noah Emmerich and Fred Willard.