Shailene Woodley and the “experiment” improvising a love triangle with Jamie Dornan and Sebastian Stan

In ‘Endings, Beginnings’, a film directed by Drake Doremus (‘Like crazy’), Shailene Woodley plays a woman who is attracted to two men very different, and by embodying these magnetic poles we find Jamie Dornan and Sebastian Stan. “It was more like an experiment psychological that the shooting of a film”says Woodley of this tape is based almost entirely on improvisation.

“Less bad than we were willing to open ourselves up to the point that we did. In the end it was more a month and a half of therapy because we’re dedicated to dump on our characters all that we were involved in our personal lives. We had to immerse ourselves in our inner world and explore who we are as human beings beyond our characters. In addition, to improvise scenes as intimate, whether it was physical intimacy, emotional or psychological, we have to be fully present. I was very nervous”said Woodley in a statement to Entertainment Weekly.

The interpreter not only declined to give details of what it was like for her to work with Dornan and Stan without script almost, but it has also wanted to discuss why this character was a gift. “Having the ability to tell a story in which a woman has multiple layers it was amazing. I don’t even think that is complicated, is a normal girl trying to decide what to do with your life. In this sense we are all trying to do the best possible with the tools that we have and sometimes we make decisions controversial. We had the opportunity to explore each one of the colors that there is to experience as human beings”.

All terrified

Woodley has not been the only one to express how difficult it was for her to be exposed that way, without a path clearly marked. “I really wanted to run away the first night”he assured Dornan to Variety. “I was terrified because you find yourself in a situation far out of your comfort zone. In the first scene that had Daphne [Woodley] and Jack is known, was a feast, a scene with a lot of extras in that he had to talk about most high. I had No idea what was going to happen. We got into flour and it’s crazy, it’s great and unique. None of us had ever worked with as well”.

‘Endings, Beginnings’ was just released on-demand in the united States, where is available from this April 17,.