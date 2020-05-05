Shailene Woodley: love triangle, coordinator of intimacy and improvisation

Shailene Woodley is not used to being at home. Since I started acting at 5 years has spent much of his life on the set of television programs (O. C.: the Lives of otherss and The secret life of the american teenager), in movies (the franchise Divergent and The descendants) and more recently in two seasons of success HBO Big Little Lies, in which he plays the struggling single mother Jane.

But now that the coronavirus it has altered everything, Woodley, 28, has taken refuge in your home during the last few weeks, pulling away socially from any company except her dog. It is the longest period you have lived in your own home since I was 17 years old.

And to be honest-.., begins to like.

“I’m introverted within the introverts”, I said Woodley this week by phone, “so it seems to me like paradise in many ways because I don’t have to talk to people, I don’t have to deal with people, I don’t even have to look at them. I can do the role of an extrovert when I need it -is an important part of my job-but my happy place is honestly to be alone”.

Normally, Woodley is reportedly preparing for a press tour to promote his new film Endings, Beginnings (tentatively the End, the beginning), but with the theaters closed, the film was released on demand. In this romantic drama directed by Drake Doremus (Like Crazy), Woodley plays Daphne, a young man split between going out with two best friends: Jack (Jamie Dornan), a very nice boy who gives stability and peace of mind, and Frank (Sebastian Stan), who is more rebellious, difficult to control, and better in bed.

A large part of the film is improvised, which posed a unique challenge to Woodley and her co-stars.



Shailene Woodley and her co-star Jamie Dornan, in the movie “Endings, Beginnings”.

“You understand the elements that create a particular person, and you add limits to that,” said Shailene, “but what happens in the movie from Drake Doremus is in reality not establecés a character: in a way aparecés as yourself”.

Woodley also spoke about his new vision of his career and his health problems for 20 years.

-When you don’t know what lines of dialogue are about to come out of your mouth, how did you change that, your relationship with the character that you’re playing?

-For me, when I build a character, all I do is experiment with different shades and colors of who I am personally. Daphne is a color of myself that I had to explore, but spoke always as Shailene, from a place within my own heart. I think she is a little bit of my alter ego.

– How is that?

-When I was 18 years old I moved to a cabin in the middle of woods, no cell, no wifi. I am lonely and in Daphne I had to explore some of my most extroverted, the one who could go out, be free and live loosely. It was fun to put myself in a position of thinking “If I’m not concerned about the consequences of taking all these drugs and to stay in the bar package of Silver Lake until 2 in the morning, how would the thing?”. Because it is not something that I would allow myself to do.

– How encarás a scene of love differently when in it there is a level of improvisation considerable?

-Luckily our intimate scenes were at the end of the shoot, so I had a great level of trust with the actors. In one scene, Sebastian lifted me up and took me to the other side of the room while the camera followed us, and it was a sex scene that is completely different that ended up being in the movie. But we had to explore all the different parts of the physical nature of those two people to get to the essence of what worked for this movie from the thematic point of view.

See also







– Did a coordinator of intimacy?

-To me the coordinators of intimacy makes me feel uncomfortable, because I feel that they are another pair of eyes that I don’t need. But I don’t have problems in stopping the filming when I feel uncomfortable, and I think that is not the case for many people, so I find it wonderful that there is a cord lifeline that people can trust to know that you are protected. That said, the best thing you can do as a director is to ask input to the actors: “what do you feel comfortable? What are your limits?”.



Shailene Woodley, in a premiere of “Big Little Lies”. Photo: Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP READ MORE: Selena Gomez comes to a sad conclusion about his love life

-There is always a tension in love triangles in the film that makes you wonder who will end up the main character, but as I looked Endings, Beginnings I thought “What would be wrong with Daphne to continue watching the two men, if that was something that can make it work?”

-Look, I’ve lived both an open relationship as a deeply monogamous, and I think that we are in an era in which there should be no rules except those laid down by the two people of the couple, or the three persons, which keep your boat afloat! But there has to be a level of responsibility in the dynamic of any relationship, and that responsibility is just honesty, communication and trust. Outside of that, it’s really not our business what people choose to do with your life.

-And this situation has nothing to do necessarily with that Daphne try to realize what type you like more. It is also that they propose different versions of who she might be.

-Fully. We are conditioned socially to believe that a person can be our goal, the only thing that matters. It is a concept that I’ve been thinking often in these moments, because I am very single (after having been for years a partner with the rugby player Ben Volavola) and I’ve chosen to be single for a while. The idea of being with someone… is it just because you’ve fallen in love with that person or because there’s a novelty to first understand yourself through what that person can offer?

See also







-Daphne spends much of the movie trying to unravel his past. You now have 28 years old, you are approaching the end of your twenties. When you think of how you were 10 years ago, do you see yourself very differently?

– At the end of my adolescence I had a strong idea of my identity and meaning of my life, but then I went through an abusive relationship. That combined with, honestly, the commercial success that I had in this profession, began to wear down my strength. In my late twenties, I felt a bit as if you were in a washing machine where you pull all parts. Teen and girl, I always thought that acting was a hobby and I never wanted the idea to convert it in the race I took the passion for interpretation. But over the veintipico there was a lot of time in the fear, anxiety, and competition were clearly in the center of my mind and my ego in a way that is not what they were when I was younger.

– Does that was driven by the industry, or were things that were really inside of you and you had to learn to deal with it?

– I think that has probably been a mixture of the two things. I have not yet spoken much about this publicly, and some day I will, but I was very, very sick at the beginning of my 20 years. While making the movies Divergent and she worked hard, also struggled with a physical situation deeply personal and terrifying. That’s why I said no to many opportunities because I needed to improve myself, and those jobs ended up being to colleagues of mine that I adore. Had a lot of success, but there were a lot of people who used to say: “you shouldn’t have missed that” or “you shouldn’t have gotten sick”. That combined with my own internal process of: “what am I going to survive what I’m going through now and be healthy always, or even having the opportunity of working again on projects that I feel passionate about because of the situation that I am?”. I was at a point in which he saw no other option but to surrender and let go of my career, and that brought out a negative voice in my head that after continued circling for years and years.

– So now how do you feel?

-Now I’m on the other side, thank God. A large part of the past few years, I’ve dealt with my mental health, and it is a slow process. But due to that work, I feel very grounded and rooted in who I am and very aware of everything in my life, my profession, my relationships or my own internal value. I feel very grateful to have walked that line of fire, because I now know what I don’t want to go back ever again.

See also







The New York Times and Clarín

Translation: Román García Azcárate

WD