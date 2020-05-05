Shailene Woodley talks about the separation of her boyfriend

2020-04-21 20:30:06

Shailene Woodley was separated from her boyfriend after realizing that he was not able to “engage fully” with a relationship.

The star of ‘Divergent’ I was going out with the rugby player Ben Volavola and were “on the road to marriage and children,” but she decided that she could not be “available” to him.

She said: “I Was in a relationship with someone and we were very geared towards marriage and children … [But then] I realized that I was still in a age in which I could not commit myself completely. I could not be available to him in the way that he wanted to be. Not loved me completely. “

And the actress of 28 years says that filming her new movie helped her to be “sincere” in their real life.

Speaking about her role in ‘Endings Beginnings’, he added: “What makes improvising an entire film is force you to be honest in a way that even in your own life you are not sincere. Due to that status, raw and vulnerable that we present while I was playing these characters, I learned a lot about what worked and what did not work in my personal life “.

Shailene felt in the past that had been using the relationship to “distract” you get to know itself.

She shared: “I Was trying to use relationships to distract me from me to myself. I can’t get away from myself. I can try, but my house is not so big.”

The actress ‘Insurgent’ also spoke about one of his former lovers, who said that it helped “cure” their relationship with sexuality.

He explained to Bustle: “I Had a lover who taught me a lot about my own body and my own emotional connection with the sex. It was then when I felt that I healed my relationship with sexuality, when this beautiful man entered my life and helped me. walking through that journey. I love sex. I think that is one of the experiences most underestimated, undervalued, and less valued than we have “.

