Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings: first video from the set before the production stop

Coronavirus has put a pause on many productions and has caused delays in terms of new releases in cinemas. Although all of the companies and film studios have been affected by the pandemic, Marvel Studios and phase four are the more problems they are facing to be forced to go through all their movies, and even series that were scheduled for Disney Plus. However, before the world was numb, another scene had already been filmed and some days ago was leaked a little video of the set of the film Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.

Shang-Chi it was one of the films that stopped all production after the COVID-19, especially after it believed that the director of the tape, Destin Daniel Cretton, had contracted the virus. Fortunately it was a false alarm, but anyway they had to stop filming. And of those days, which now seem far away, in which were still within the set, has leaked a video that offers a new vision of the production, and could be called the first look of Simu Liu and Awkwafina in their respective roles.

This video was found in a publication of Twitter, he was able to see the actors come to a set, of medium built, ready to enter what could be a “club underground”, the perfect place to find malechores or clues that lead them to the villain, a resource common theme in action movies and heroes and that we can return to Black Panther – 90% when the hero tries to catch the character of Andy Serkis and unleash a whole scene of action and fight.

Images are coming from the filming of Shang Chi in Syd Australia, before the coronavirus. It seems that the characters of Simu and Akwafina come to what seemed to be a “facility night club / corporation hides” in China.

@GraceRandolph Set footage from Shang Chi filming in Syd Australia, before Corona Virus. It seems to have Simu and Akwafina characters arriving at what seemed to be a “night club/hidden corporation facility” in China. #shangchi #bts #marvel #mcu pic.twitter.com/yReOiQAR8Z — chuckbass (@charlesbassf) April 27, 2020

The future is uncertain for all, yet it is not known at what time the production could resume its course. Fortunately the director of 41-year-old has made known to us through a live broadcast that you made in your account of Instagram which has an effective plan to take the film forward. His comment was a little simple, but certainly hopeful:

We will definitely return, with a defined plan.

Shang-Chi is a new character within the Movie Universe of Marvel. During his appearance in the comics is often called “Kung Fu Master”. It was created by the writer Steve Englehart and the artist Jim Starlin. This latter is also the creator of the villain played by Josh Brolin, Thanos, and made a cameo in the tape, Avengers: Endgame – 95%. The artist hopes that this small moment of fame can be repeated on the tape Shang-Chi (via Comic-Book):

I have to cross the fingers for Shang-Chi . I would like to do a scene with Steve Englehart in some part, even if we’re just sitting in the background. But in this moment, everything is on pause with the virus. That poor production has gone very wrong. First thing in Australia, which caught fire and now this. So this will be a project that I cannot wait to see, whether you’re in it or not.

In addition Liu and AwkwafinaMarvel Studios has only officially confirmed to another actor that will appear in the film, thus being Tony Leung chosen to interpret the “real Mandarin”.

Originally, Shang-Chi I was scheduled to arrive on February 12, 2021 and since then has been delayed until the may 7, 2021. So to let you know the actor:

We have moved the release date of #ShangChi-may 7, 2021. YES FOLKS, IT’S GOING TO BE A BLOCKBUSTER SUMMER.

