Sofia Carson and the ook with the mixed trends

Sofia Carson it is a young man who likes to experiment with their looks. The fedora it is only a sample of it; but in what regards the accessories, the interpreter of Night Falls opt for a wide belt and buckle gold –as of Valentino– maximizing the impact of both the bodice as the leggings. Glamorous and different, then this object of desire is delighted to prescriptoras style of half the world.

©GettyImages In soft leather and ultra modern, the leggings chosen by the celeb are a garment is on trend this season

Leggings leather: the contrast more edgy

To give your looks the note of modernity is needed, the actress and singer of colombian origin uses another of the basic, again, are on the podium of the fashion trends: the leggings . In addition to the particular effect that characterizes the leather soft, the cut slim of the garment balances visually the outfit because that does not compete with the top and that is just the key to stylize the silhouette, without counting the towering heels platform with strap in the ankles!

After you see how easy it can be the union of multiple trends in the creation of looks individual, as it did Sofiaonly, we should apply the layering during this mid-season.



