Sofia Carson. Celebrities Born Today, April 10. Birthday

The actress and singer Sofia Carson meets today 27 years

Sofia Carson became known for his role in lapelícula Disney, Descendants (Descendants), to then continue succeeding in their appearances in the series of MTV’s Faking It. In addition, he writes and sings, eventually signing a contract with the firm BMI in the year 2012.

And as shown in a button. I leave you with this song from this girl, which was a success in its day. Its title is Love Is the Name (this time I get to the easy part: Love is the Name; or more poetic: His Name is Love).

To be good and to endure a little more, that this coronavirus will go fast. As you’ll see.

Sofia Carson – Love Is The Name (Official Music Video)