Sofia Carson & R3HAB “I Luv U” (Premiere of the Acoustic Version)

The beautiful and talented Sofia Carson has joined forces once again with the dj and producer R3HAB to create a new theme, the song comes after that estrenaran your collaboration “Rumors” and that Carson shared his track to the side of the group Flock, “Grey Area“.

The new collaboration takes the name of “I Luv U“, was composed by the dj to the side of Rebecca King, Petter Hanna, Nick Audino, Lewis Hughes, Khaled Rohaim, Ferruccio Tebaldi and Alexander Dukhov. And premiered on December 13, 2019 by Hollywood Records.

That same day he premiered the music video for the song on the official YouTube channel of Sofi. An acoustic version of the song was premiered on 20 march 2020.

Official Video:

Audio:

Acoustic version:

Vevo Live Performance (march 13, 2020):

Purchase “I Luv U” Sofia Carson & R3HAB HERE

Comments

comments