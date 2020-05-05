“Space Force”: Netflix presents a trailer for the new series from the creators of “The Office”

“Space Force” or “Space Force” is called the newest series from the creators of “The Office”, Steve Carell and Greg Daniels, which will premiere on the platform of Netflix the next May 29,.

Mark R. Naird (Steve Carell), a general decorated with four stars, who dreams of leading the Air Forces, is shocked when he choose to lead the Space Force, sixth division newly formed army of the united States.

Mark, skeptical but completely dedicated to the cause, he moved with his family to a remote base in Colorado, where he and a team of scientists and “men of space” by motley crew receiving the assignment from the White House of planting american troops (again) on the Moon the whole tablet and take full control of the space.









Their held promise that this will be “a new kind of comedy of office where there is a lot at stake and a lot more ambition”.

“Space Force” with a cast headed up by Steven Carell, along with other well-known talents as John Malkovich, Diana Silvers, Tawny Newsome and Ben Schwartz, along with Lisa Kudrow, Jimmy O. Yang, Noah Emmerich, Alex Sparrow and Gift Lake.