Space Force: return to space to unleash the laughs in new trailer

Gives laugh because it’s true. The new series of Netflix, Space Forcefeatures in the key of comedy to the creation of a new branch of the united States army dedicated to the military defense of space exploration. Netflix launched on Tuesday, may 5, the second trailer of the series, starring Steve Carell and scheduled to be released on the 29th of may.

The Space Force exists officially since December 2019 and the series of Netflix parodi conflict and skepticism that arises between military and scientists and the creation of a new branch of the military that, by now, seems not to have a clear practical application.

In the series, Carell plays Mark R. Naird, a decorated pilot who dreams of commanding the Air Force and a good day is designated to lead the sixth branch of the Armed Forces of the EE.UU: the Space Force. “Skeptical but dedicated, Mark moved with his family to a remote base in Colorado, where he and a team of scientists and ‘men’s space’ received the mission of putting an american on the Moon (again) as soon as possible, and thus achieve full mastery of space”.



The series was created by Steve Carell and Greg Daniels (The Office) and its cast includes John Malkovich, Lisa Kudrow, Jimmy O. Yang, Noah Emmerich, Diana Silvers, Tawny Newsome, Ben Schwartz, Alex Sparrow and Gift Lake.

Space Force premieres may 29 on Netflix.