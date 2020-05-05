‘Space Force,’ the new series of Steve Carell, which opens in may

Netflix prepares a series of premieres for the month of may, one of the most interesting projects is led by the american actor, Steve Carell. The actor of “Little Miss Sunshine”, “Virgin at 40”, “My favorite villain” and “The Office”, aims to captivate the audience at the global level with a “Space Force”.

On the 8th of April, Netflix announced may 29 as the date for the premiere, is a comedy about a division within the us army, assigned to the security of outer space.

From his first publications, the series was related to a group created by the president Donald Trump in real life in January of this year.

The series was created by Steve Carell along with the screenwriter and also partner in “The Office” Greg Danielscomprising a total of ten episodes.

All-star cast

Within the cast of the series we find referents of the comedy as Lisa Kudrowwinner of an Emmy award for her portrayal of Phoebe Buffay in the popular series “Friends”. Recently, Kudrow took part in the television series “The Good Place” and in the movie “Booksmart”.

Stand out also Ben Schwartz known for his role as Jean-Ralphio Saperstein on the series “Parks and Recreation” and John Malkovich, who has been nominated for the academy award for “In a place of the heart” and “In the line of fire”. Carell has the role of general Mark R. Naird, a pilot who dreams of directing the Air Force, but after a few entanglements ends up leading the Space Force.

The goal is to get to the moon

The general Naird described as a type of skeptical and dedicated to move to Colorado to lead to force us back to the Moon.

“Mark moves in with his wife Maggie (Lisa Kudrow) to Colorado, where a group of scientists and “men of space” by receiving the order of the White House put on again a man on the Moon to obtain spatial domain”, dictates the synopsis official.

The filming ended in January 2020

In January 2019, Netflix adopted the first season of the series with a total of ten episodes, in September of the same year in Los Angeles, California started the filming itself that ended on January 10, 2020.

Other premieres for the month of may of the popular entertainment platform, which include: “All day and a night”, “shadow of The law”, “Notes for a film of robberies”, “Valeria” and “White Lines”. These Series and movies come at the right time when millions of people are at home avoiding the contagion of the Coronavirus.

For the coronavirus, the global subscriptions of Netflix increased by 23%, this results in an increase in revenues of 26.7%.

