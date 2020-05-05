‘Stumptown’ closes for the height of her solid first season

This review was written after watching the full season of ‘Stumptown’.

The first season of Stumptown he has had two “mysteries”, if we want to call them that, who have articulated the plot serialized of its 18 episodes. Or, better, more mysteries, we should say that they are the two traumas of the past that define in large part the personality Dex: one is the abandonment of her parents while she was with the marines in Afghanistan; the other is the death, precisely in Afghanistan, from her ex-boyfriend, Benny, when his vehicle ran over a mine.

The ghost of the young Blackbird flies over virtually everything that Dex does, and not only because it still has psychological scars from that attack. Is blamed for that he enlisted in the marines just to try to recover it, because Dex considered that it was not strong enough to the disapproval of Sue Lynn Blackbird, who forced his son to leave her and to marry a woman from the reservation more to your liking. The ghosts of war haunt Dex for all parties and, when presented with the opportunity to banish one grabs her as if he was living in it.

This is only one of the facets of detective classic noir that builds the character, who spends the last two chapters of the season chasing the spirit of Benny through the search of what happened to truth in Afghanistan. For Dex, it is a question that needs answering, but then discover that that answer is never going to be enough. The loss of your ex can not be replaced by any classified report of the Department of Defense.

Sue Lynn and Dex have been improving their relationship. (Source: ABC)

That Dex is broken is made clear not because they drink non-stop, or because they go entangled in their mess to the people around you and, above all, to Grey and Hoffman. To see how Cobie Smulders walks loaded the shoulders is more than enough. This portrait of his protagonist, of which we have been peeling layers little by little, it is one of the great successes of the season. It is true that, as I said my partner Valentina Morillo to talk about its first episode, this type of detective private we have already seen in Jessica Jonesbut that doesn’t detract from.

Yes that can be a little more worn-the triangle between Dex, Hoffman and Grey, though it is appreciated Stumptown are you concerned about making the two male characters would have something of entity beyond his relationship with her. And that’s that still a little archetypal: the good policeman who is torn between the rules or do the right thing and the ex-convict life to which criminal is always going to pursue. When you do not interact with Dex, lose a bellows, which is something that happens to a few of the characters from the series.

But there are other points in its favour, as the way in which they are presented Sue Lynn and the rest of native americans from the reservation (something, by the way, that reminds sometimes to Longmire), and the sense of humor that is present in almost all instancesfrom the songs of the cassette attached to the car of Dex (we want some day to sound The Proclaimers with I’m gonna be) many phrases of the lieutenant, played by Camryn Manheim. The cases also have come out of what usual up to when the culprit was most evident.

(Source: ABC)

The cliffhanger end opens the door to both Dex and Grey to settle, in part, that open wound that they have with their parents. Grey is going to look completely involved in the goings-on criminal of her father, while Dex is suddenly with her mother, who decades ago that do not see, appears at the door of his house. His brother Ansel, and she were abandoned by their parents is something that has been talked aboutbut that has not been addressed much, and it is clear that it is going to be one of the aspects that centre a possible second season is still up in the air.

Stumptown he has presented a first season pretty solid, very anchored in the tradition of the noirthat has had the most success in the ongoing exploration of its main character, whether they were their traumas varied, his bisexuality, or how difficult it is to see your brother as an independent person, instead of simply as your anchor emotional.

Dex costs you greatly to recognize what happens. Clings to “puzzles” that give you a reason to continue living, but then not know what to do when they resolve. His portrait has been one of the highlights of the television season.