Taylor Fritz wins a charity tournament virtual teaming up with Addison Rae

The american tennis player Taylor Fritz and her doubles partner, the influencer and the star of Tik Tok Addison Rae, Sunday won the tournament virtual Stay At Home Slam tennis, a sport whose circuits professionals remain in detention due to the pandemic of coronavirus.

The sisters Williamsthe japanese Naomi Osaka and Kei Nishikori and the recently retired Maria Sharapova they competed with their favorite characters in the Nintendo game Mario Tennis Aces to raise funds for charitable purposes.

The final, which pitted Fritz and Rae against Nishikori and the DJ Steve Aoki, was seen live by more than 35,000 people in Facebook Gaming, but had technical difficulties when the game froze at half of the set.

After a delay, which was filled with jokes and uncomfortable among the seven commentators are winners of the Grand Slam as John McEnroe and the youtuber iJustinethe match was restarted.

Reflecting his style of play of real life, the service-dominant Fritz it was the decisive factor, as he and Rae they won 6-4 to be crowned winners of the tournament and take a donation of one million dollars will be for the charity No Kids Hungry.

All the players received a donation of $ 25,000 to the charity that they had chosen. “I was more nervous than any of my real tennis”, he acknowledged Fritz.

The sisters Williams they were not able to translate his skill from the real life to the virtual world, as both lost their first round matches. Sharapova and his companion, the model Karlie Klossalso lost in the first round, while the party of Osaka against Nishikori and Aoki was plagued with technical problems.