The amusing confession of Djokovic about the match he played with a hangover

The direct Novak Djokovic and Maria Sharapova made during the afternoon of the day on Instagram has left authentic great moments and great stories told by their protagonists. One of them was a question asked by the audience about whether any of them he had played once a game with a hangover. The not of Sharapova gave way to doubts and, subsequently, the fun-loving confession of Djokovic: “I’ve had some crazy nights on the weekends of Davis Cup. Wait, I just remembered the only time. It was in 2011. Had won Wimbledon, to fulfill all my dreams. I traveled and was with the team, but asked not to play any official match this weekend in which Serbia played against Sweden. In the end I took out to play the doubles on Saturday. In that game, let’s say that I did not see the ball clearly. Let’s leave it there”admitted the Serbian, laughing. In that duel, the couple he formed with Zimonjic fell to the experienced doblistas in sweden (Aspelin and Lindstedt) in a series in which Serbia won by 4-1.