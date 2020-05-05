The athletic tribute of Cindy Crawford to Michael Jordan

The fever that has unleashed The last dancethe docuserie that Netflix just premiered on the life of Michael Jordan, it seems that overcomes all barriers. The latest addition to this phenomenon has been Cindy Crawford with a photo via their social networks that recreates one of the snapshots’s more iconic basketball player, considered the best athlete of all time.

While his daughter, also a model Kaia Gerber, is engaged these days of social distancing to catch up with your reading club, to take the sun next to your new puppy, the newly adopted and tinted blonde herself at home, Crawford, a 54-year-old flaunts her enviable physical shape, which has climbed for the first time to a gateway in 1985, becoming one of the members, together with Claudia Schiffer, Elle McPherson, Linda Evangelista and Naomi Cambell, one of a select group of the supermodels.

Crawford demonstrates that it is one of the millions of viewers who avidly follow the release of each one of the episodes on the trajectory of Jordan in the Chicago Bulls. That’s why this weekend recovered a t-shirt of the team that gave him his friend Dennis Rodman in the 90s, when worn by the model of shoes best-selling Nike designed (and baptized) in honor of the basketball player and launched into the pitch that he has in his house in Malibu so that her husband Rande Gerberthe inmortalizara in mid-leap toward the basket.

“This is what happens when you take a girl out of Illinois and put a pair of Nike Air Jordans and your t-shirt of the Chicago Bulls. Getting ready to see the chapter of this night,” he told Crawford from your account of Instagram.