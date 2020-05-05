The attorney of Amanda Bynes denies that the actress is pregnant with her first child

Just a couple of months after that Amanda Bynes and your fiance Paul Michael surprised his followers by announcing that it expected its



first child

together, the lawyer of the exactriz, David Esquibias, has assured the magazine People the young woman is not pregnant.

The former Disney star, 33, had confirmed the past month of march through Instagram I had a “baby on board”. At that time, Michael had also posted a notice identical, in which he had included a photo next to your partner and the first ultrasound of his alleged baby with the name of Bynes. Today, there is no trace of any of the two publications.









After the announcement of the pregnancy on the 17th of march, Esquibias already issued an initial statement asking for privacy for the couple and ensuring that the young man was to receive help to overcome the “mental health issues” who has already confessed in the past.

Today, though it does not specify whether the girl has lost the baby or has never come to be pregnant, the lawyer ensures that Bynes “you are not living in a detention center” but “is shed in a safe environment.”

The protagonist of She is the boy has been under guardianship since 2014, when he suffered a psychotic break in public, and had problems with substance abuse. That same year, the actress had to be stopped and detained when he tried to burn down the home of an elderly woman, a neighbor of his parents. During this shocking admission, she was diagnosed with schizophrenia and bipolarity, after which he spoke in their social networks of their disorders: “A microchip in the brain makes me say things.”







