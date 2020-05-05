The attorney of Amanda Bynes says that she is not pregnant 2 months after the announcement

The lawyer Amanda Bynes reveals that the actress is not pregnant.
Know details of his statements in the video.
In march, the star of What a Girl Wants went to the social networks to announce that she and her fiance would be parents “oh, Baby on board!”, shared on Instagram along with a black and white photo of your ultrasound.
In addition, Paul he could not contain his excitement and went up the same photo that his future wife.
At that time, a source told E! News the pregnancy of the star of 34 years was “true” and that their parents were aware of the news. The informant noted that Amanda was in a moment, “very, very early” in her pregnancy when he made the announcement.
The news came a week after that Amanda and Paul they announced that they broke their engagement just weeks after you have given a ring.
Just a day after that E! News to confirm that the former actress and her fiance just three weeks they had suspended their commitment, Amanda he returned to Instagram with a photo that can prove otherwise.
“My love,” he wrote alongside a selfie of her and Paul Michael this Monday night.