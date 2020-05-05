The cousins unknown Felipe VI of those who do not know much

BROOKE SHIELDS, THE COUSIN OF FELIPE VI, WHO IS AN ACTRESS AND MODEL

One of the premiums most famous, yet unknown Felipe VI, is Brooke Shields. The new york-based 54-year-old is an actress of film, television and theatre, in addition to model, and writer.

His role in “The Blue Lake” was what brought him fame in the decade of the 80, in addition to his facet as a model. He was married to the well-known tennis player Andre Agassi and is premium far of the monarch.

Brooke is the granddaughter of the Princess Marina Torlónia of Civitella-Cesi, sister-in-law of the infanta Beatriz, who is the sister of Don Juan de Borbón.