The designers share their memories (and dresses) favorite Met Gala

For the first time since decades ago, the first Monday in may, not had a Met Gala. This was one of the most vivid in New York. Brought together the designers and the celebrities most relevant of the fashion, film, music and pop culture. Fans waited outside the stairs of the museum to see a moment of their favorite characters with a haute couture piece created exclusively for that day.

Fortunately, there’s an entire file of looks from the Met Gala. So in honor of the festivities, the designers share their favorite memories at the Metropolitan Museum of Artand also during the after parties where everyone is chilled out. From Riccardo Tisci to Beyoncé, here are the highlights of the celebs.

Riccardo Tisci

The creative director of Burberry has a very long history with the gala. Prior to this house, Tisci attended many years as creative director at Givenchy, and among its highlights are when dressed with a floral print to Kim Kardashian, who was pregnant, in addition to designing custom made for Beyoncé, Irina Shayk, and Rooney Mara. This without forgetting the look in 2019 did for Ezra Miller with eyes optical illusion.

“In these times would have been unthinkable, I’ve loved going through these memories, remembering so many unforgettable moments at the MET this first Monday of may,” wrote Riccardo. “I can’t wait and I’m so excited thinking about how amazing it will be to create new and heavenly again”

Marc Jacobs and Kate Moss

Jacobs has dressed the most powerful women of the time. For example to Lizzo in 2019 and Janelle Monáe in 2018, but without a doubt, one of their Met Gala favorites is when he walked out with Kate Moss in 2009. That year he was honorary president of the gala “The Model as Muse” and walked with her down the red carpet. “There is nothing better than this,” she wrote on Instagram.

Olivier Rousteing

The creative director of Balmain he also recalled their best moments at Met Gala. From the dresses that you made for JLo and her army of models such as Cindy Crawford, Alessandra Ambrosio, Doutzen Kroes and Joan Smalls. In addition to the look for Darren Criss at Camp. Rousteing also recalled the gala of 2015 where he dressed Justin Bieber and posed together on the red carpet. Perhaps since then, Bieber we have not seen a look better.

There is also to remember when in 2016, Balmain did an after party of the Met Gala very special. This is also to celebrate the video that they had recorded for the brand with the “Wolves” from Kanye West with Kim, Jourdan Dunn, Joan Smalls and Alessandra Ambrosio. This served as the campaign for Autumn 2016 Balmain.

Alexander Wang

Wang also took the opportunity to recall the galas where he dressed Bella Hadid, Zoe Kravitz and Lady Gaga. The designer posted several memories of different years. But one of his best highlights was when he combined his white shirt and his blazer is black with a few tiny shorts and bright sneakers thick. “We are recycling in 2020”, he wrote in a meme. In addition to do another meme with the post of “Social Distancing but make it Met” Hadid, and Zoe Kravitz cuddling a ball giant.

Brandon Maxwell

Brandon Maxwell's caption: "We have another special new video coming today at 3pm, so make sure to check back! We wanted to first share this unedited clip of myself, @ladygaga, and our teams walking to last years #MetGala. My fiancé filmed this, and I'll never ever forget looking up at him as we approached the carpet and seeing a tear fall down his face from pride. It remains one of my most treasured memories. We wanted to share this today because of the sheer joy this moment held, because of the love and happiness you can see on everyone's faces, because of the excitement, because it represents a time when we were all together, and because it reminds me so strongly that we will be again. Communities are so important, friendships are so important, and that's what this day one year ago still represents to me. Let's continue to stay safe and smart, respectful of others, and follow all guidelines, so that we can run through the streets together again soon."

We will never forget the look that Lady Gaga took to Camp in 2019. Created by Brandon Maxwell, the singer used several designs that was taking off on its way through the carpet of the Met. It was also an unforgettable moment for the designer, so I took the date for posting a video never seen before of these moments with Gaga from the perspective of their BTS.

Jeremy Scott

How to forget the candlestick out of the Camp to Katy Perry. Each year, Scott has dressed some of the celebs more relevant for the gala. From Katy Perry to Gwen Stefani, Bella Hadid and Cardi B, this last dressed her for her first Met Gala. But he also recalled when his muse was Madonna for “China: Through the Looking Glass” a look of Moschino with a layer inspired by the collection Fall 2015-painted graffiti of the brand. In the post, the designer said that dress Madonna has been one of the highlights most important of your life.