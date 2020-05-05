The former Disney star, Amanda Bynes, pregnant with her first child

Amanda Bynes she decided to form a family with her partner, the artist Paul Michael, despite not living the best time together, as they have gone through a break-up, reconciling after all this is a few very hectic weeks.

Paul Michael, the fiance of Amanda, published in his account of Instagram a sonogram with the name of the actress, commenting that, comes a baby on the way, The actress has made no comment about it. Amanda is a former star of Disney, remembered for his participation in several films romance aimed at a young audience.

The engagement of Amanda Bynes and Paul Michael

The news of the pregnancy of Amanda Bynes he arrives a few days after the couple made public their commitment, made in the traditional way, with loss of hand. They also shared a photo on social networks, where they showed their engagement rings.

The decision to commit took by surprise for all the fans of Bynesbecause it was only a few weeks after you have finished with your relationship. The actress removed it from all of your social networks photos in which he appeared with Paul Michael, and this confirmed the breakup to the media.

Amanda states that she has not deleted the photos out of spite then of the fleeting rupture, and that these had disappeared from their networks due to the fault of a hacker, who was the one who eliminated them.

The former star of Disney would have only a few short weeks of being pregnantso that in these moments this news and your commitment to Paul Michael gives a balance to your life.

The problems of Amanda Bynes

Amanda Bynes is returning slowly to his normal life, then of having to undergo a programme of rehabilitation for his problems with alcohol and with drugs. But continues to attend on a regular basis to a mental health facility to treat the psychological problems that presents.

Seven years ago, the actress was arrested and admitted to a mental institution, when I tried to burn a neighbouring house to that of his father, occupied by an elderly woman. The diagnosis you received Amanda Bynes was of schizophrenia and bipolar disorder, stating then in their social networks that a microchip that was inserted in the brain made her say what was not wanted.

Paul Michael remarked that he had ended his relationship with Amy then bring her to a hearing, where he was able to see how bad mental health. She had been refusing to enter a mental institution after having agreed to comply with the judge’s decision.

The lawyer Amanda he says that in these moments she is getting help to try to overcome his mental problems, and therefore calls for that you stop to speculate about its status and about the future of their baby, to be able to concentrate on improving.

Amanda could not have custody of her baby

The mother of Amanda is your law guardian, then who in 2013 ruled that the actress does not have the mental capacity to decide for themselves, so they could bring a legal remedy for a judge to determine where the child will live once it is born, since Paul you also may ask for custody.

But Paul it also has little chance of getting custody, since he and Amanda they met at an Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, and is also in treatment for the addiction problems it presents.

If the pregnancy is true, what more likely happens is that Amanda be forced to live in the home of his parents, who could probably get custody of the child.