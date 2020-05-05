The hilarious trailer of ‘Space Force’ will make you laugh out loud

Steve Carell returns with this spiritual heir of ‘The Office’ on the screen from Netflix on may 29th.

Sad was the day that we say goodbye to The Officethe best comedy of space work that we had the honor of maratonear. His absence left a crater in our hearts that nothing could fill… Until it came Space Force, what’s new with the skulls behind The Office with Steve Carell and the creator, Greg Daniels (the genius of Parks and Recreation and Upload). And judging by the trailer, we are in one of the comedies more desopilantes of the decade.

Stevel produces, writes and stars in Space Force and gets under the skin of Mark R. Naird, a four-star general who is assigned to direct the sixth branch of the army newly formed Space Force holder. To move to the remote base in Colorado, Naird uproots his wife, Lisa, Kudrow, a woman named Maggie Naird, which is described as a woman of “sublimated parts of itself in the race of her husband for two decades“.

Judging by this advance, Space Force is in large measure a satire, and is quite different from the other shows of Daniels in terms of that they inserted a lot of political content in the series under the form of criticism hilarious. In fact, it is the White House itself that will charge you to return to the moon and achieve the “total domination of the space“something that sounds to us like something that could come out of the mouth of the president Donald Trump.

Whatever the case, all worth to see Carrell break through with a song so random. That is precisely what happens in the trailer. The vibe is comiquísima we can’t wait for the premiere on the 29th of may, with cracks which include John Malkovich, Diana Silvers, Tawny Newsome, Noah Emmerich, Ben Schwartz, Jimmy O. Yang, Alex Sparrow, Don Lake and Jessica St. Clair.

Cover image: Netflix.