The Mandaloriano season 2 confirms two great directors

Star Wars continues with the strategy of having great directors for their episodes of The Mandaloriano season 2, as already happened with the first.

To the great news that will make a new Star Wars film directed by Taika Waititi (Thor: Ragnarok), has joined the confirmation that Robert Rodriguez (Sin City) and Peyton Reed (Ant-Man) have been in charge of some chapters of The Mandaloriano season 2.

Recently jumped into the Internet several rumors about several guest conductors had been on the set of filming The Mandaloriano season 2 to direct episodes / sequences of the live-action series Star Wars. James Mangold Logan quickly denied the report, but two of the other filmmakers mentioned have now confirmed their participation.

Robert Rodriguez made it very clear that he has directed an episode of the program with a picture of the always adorable Baby Yoda. While the publication of Peyton Reed was a little more enigmatic. As the director shared a black and white photo of the hull of Dyn Jarren (Pedro Pascal) along with the hashtag # MayThe4thBeWithYou. However, the name of Reed in the chair of that director seems to leave little doubt.

The series is in good hands.

It is also said that Bryce Dallas Howard came back as the director, and although the actress in Jurassic World not confirmed this, he used Instagram to share some photos from the shoot which can be seen in the documentary that is currently being broadcast. Let’s hope that yes has returned to The Mandaloriano season 2 has learned from its passage through the first season and has improved his skills as a director.

The Mandaloriano season 2 probably will come to the end of November as happened with the first season last year. Because by luck they were able to finish filming and are now in post-production. So the work has not been interrupted by the fault of the global pandemic caused by a Coronavirus (COVID-19).