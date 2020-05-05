The movie from Taika Waititi will be the first in more than 40 years to be written by a woman

Fans of Star Wars had a big surprise on the 4th of may, also known as “Star Wars Day”. In the annual celebration of the “galaxy far, far away”, Lucasfilm announced that Taika Waititi (Thor: Ragnarok) will direct a new film. The company gave no update on a release date anticipated, or a cast of potential. For all the fans, the film Waititi could be a Star Wars movie scheduled for launch in 2022.

By now, fans of Star Wars at least have some idea of what to expect afterwards. After Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, the future of the big screen of the series was uncertain. Now hiring Waititi seems prepared to open new paths for the narrative of Star Wars. As the first person of color who runs a Star Wars film, Waititi is also recruiting an amazing help behind the scenes.

Harrison Ford, Carrie Fisher, Peter Mayhew and Anthony Daniels in “The empire strikes back” | Lucasfilm / Sunset Boulevard / Corbis through .

Taika Waititi will direct a new movie ‘Star Wars’ but co-write

The entry Waititi in the Marvel Cinematic Universe with Thor: Ragnarok 2017 apparently marked his first step towards Star Wars. The announcement of Thor: Love and Thunder hinted at a deeper relationship between Waititi and Disney. And after unconfirmed reports in January 2020, the award Jojo Rabbit Oscar de Waititi apparently secured the gig of Star Wars.

But for a lot of fans have strong feelings about Waititi, he does not develop this history of Star Wars by itself. Rather, Krysty Wilson-Cairns coescribirá the dash next to Waititi. More recently, he earned a nomination for the Academy Award for co-writing 1917 with the director Sam Mendes. But the new Star Wars movie will be her first time working in a franchise.

Before 1917, the Wilson-Cairns was best known for her work in Penny Dreadful on tv. Also co-wrote the upcoming horror film Last Night in Soho with director Edgar Wright. And is working in The Good Nurse, a drama starring Jessica Chastain and Eddie Redmayne. While Wilson-Cairns has an excellent history file, his hiring is significant for another reason key.

The films of “The war of the galaxies” have lacked a narrator female for decades

Waititi will be the first person of color to direct a Star Wars movie. But Wilson-Cairns will be only the second woman to have a hand accredited in writing one. More than 40 years ago, Leigh Brackett shared the credit of co-writing with Lawrence Kasdan in The Empire Strikes Back. And since then, the voices behind Star Wars have been exclusively male.

Interestingly, The Empire Strikes Back is also considered by many fans as the best of the entire saga. That movie also introduced to Yoda, deepened in the romance of Han (Harrison Ford) and Leia (Carrie Fisher), and unleashed the father of all plot twists. While George Lucas also has a credit of “story by”, it seems that the greater part of the script was Kasdan and Brackett.

But, according to reports, He only contributed to the first version of the script, since he died in 1978. However, it seems that it was essential to lay the foundation of what the Empire strikes back would grow in the hand of Kasdan. Although it is considered legitimately as a vital part of their success, often overlooked Brackett for his work on the film.

But that seems to be about to change, both in Disney + as on the big screen

Fortunately, Lucasfilm seems determined to give women a bigger place in Star Wars. Since the takeover of Disney in 2012, the saga has been inundated with new female characters. King, Daisy Ridley, Jyn Erso (Felicity Jones) Rogue One, and Qi ra (Emilia Clarke) Just are demonstrating that the future of the series is really feminine. And behind the scenes, that seems to be the case also.

The Mandaloriano, for example, has already submitted two directors in their first season. Deborah Chow, who participates in the program, Obi-Wan, and Bryce Dallas Howard are the first women to direct Star Wars in vivo. With Waititi and Wilson-Cairns initiated a new era in post-Skywalker, fans could see their first entry directed by women before what they think.