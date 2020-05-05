The nude Cobie Smulders, the actress from “How I met your mother” and “The Avengers”

It may be that the name of Cobie Smulders we do not sound too much, but if we talk about the “Robin” of the popular series How she knew your mother, the thing changes. The woman that Ted drank the winds is now one of the actresses most promising of Hollywood. After the end of the popular series, the canadian actress has managed to redirect his career and his face is already beginning to be associated with the Maria Hill, the popular agent of S. H. I..E. L. D.” into the Marvel universe, a character that always accompanies Nick Fury.

Smulders has charm, is smart, has talent and an impressive physical displays in photographs that removed the hiccups. In the same way, the interpreter is an example of overcoming, since twelve years ago, at just 24, she was faced with an ovarian cancer that managed to overcome completely. A mixture of struggle and beauty of a Cobie Smulders call to give a lot to talk about in the coming times.