The reason that Miley Cyrus stopped believing in God

During the running of the bulls that we are living because of the crisis of the coronavirus have been born many initiatives to entertain us. One of them has come from the hand of Miley Cyrus, who in recent days has held talks through the lives of Instagram with her sister Noah Cyrus, Ellen DeGeneres, with her ex-partner of Hannah Montana Emily Osment or with Hailey Baldwin, among others. With this last one is sincere about their relationship with God and why stopped believing in him.

Montana Emily Osment or with Hailey Baldwin, among others. With this last one is sincere about their relationship with God and why stopped believing in him.

One of these interviews he held with Hailey Baldwin, and she is sincere about your relationship with the christian faith, and for what reasons he walked away from the church: “I had some gay friends in the school. That is the reason why I left my church is that were not being accepted. Were being sent to therapies of conversion. I also had difficulties to find my sexuality.”

However, Miley Cyrus has the intention of re-approach to that part of his spirituality. “So I think that now if you tell me that I have allowed it to redesign my relationship with God when you are a grown up and to make it feel more acceptable to me, would make me feel less turned off by the spirituality,” he explained.

Hailey Baldwin, a devout believer and practitioner, together with her husband Justin Bieber, encouraged her in the following way about their “journey” towards God: “It is not your journey and the other 10 people. It is only yours. It is between you and Him.”

“I believe that Jesus is about loving people no matter where they are in life. I’ve always had difficulties with the church to make people feel excluded and not accepted, and can not be separated from that for what they believe and who they love,” added Miley Cyrus by way of explanation in this talk turned out to be more momentous than his fans had imagined.

