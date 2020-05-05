The secrets and the tricks of ‘The Mandalorian’, uncovered

‘The Mandalorian’ it has become a worldwide success and one of the ships badges Disney+ but its eight chapters have been known to little for the fans of ‘Star Wars’, you can now discover many secrets in a documentary series that, above all, demonstrates the excessive love for the saga of all those who have worked on it.

Eight other chapters, and also a little more than 30 minutes each, made up ‘Gallery Disney: Star Wars: The Mandalorian’, the documentary series premiered yesterday in all the countries that already have Disney+, among them Spain, and in which Jon Favreau, creator of ‘The Mandalorian’, invites directors, technicians and artists, to tell a little more of your experience in this project.

The shadow is always present George Lucasthe creator of the saga ‘Star Wars’, each chapter of the documentary series focuses on a particular aspect of ‘The Mandalorian’ and is structured around a discussion of some of the members of the team, along with scenes of the shoot, and explanations of details that will delight fans of the saga galactic.

Directors, legacy, sharing, technology, special effects or connections with ‘Star Wars’ are some of the topics that is discussed in this documentary series, that morning issued its first chapter, and that, from the second, will be able to see each Friday on the platform.

The first episode focuses on the five directors you have been commissioned to depict in images the ideas of Favreau: Dave Filoni (chapters 1 and 5), Rick Famuyiwa (2 and 6), Deborah Chow (3 and 7), Bryce Dallas Howard (4) and Taika Waititi (8).

All of them had already fallen seduced by the force of ‘Star Wars’ before joining the project. In the documentary they talk about their first memories of the series, how marked his childhood and his love of cinema. “‘Star Wars’ is part of who I am and what inspires me,” says Famuyiwa.

While the actress Bryce Dallas Howardthat fiddling with ‘The Mandalorian’ his first major project as a director, ensures that the key of everything is in the magic. “It is a great responsibility to work in this story because it means a lot to a lot of people (….) If the magic does not work, everything collapses”.

Between declaration and statement can be see the sets of the different locations of the series or how the scenes with the creatures of other galaxies are shot in the studios with huge screens curves that simulate the space or any other decoration around the actors and also the top of them, which allowed them to feel like you were inside the action.

Throughout the series we discover many details that will delight fans. As the droid IG-11 is built with the remains of the props that was used for the cantina from the first movie of the saga, “star wars” (1977).

The protagonist of the series, Pedro Pascal (Control)explains what it means to him to be part of a series of the universe ‘Star Wars’, as well as the profound meaning that for him to have the stories outputs from the imagination of George Lucas.

Because if anything is clear in these documentaries is that the figure of George Lucas-who has been involved in the script of ‘The Mandalorian’- it is a kind of god for all members of the artistic and technical crew of the series.

To him is dedicated the second chapter of the documentary, named ‘Legacy’, and he say things like that is a “master of invention”; that of his brain came out absolutely everything, “from Yoda to Chewbacca”, or that I was obsessed with the galactic history up to when I was working on another of its famous franchises, the Indiana Jones.

Gina Carano Face (Dune) or Carl Weathers (Greef Karga) are other performers who give their testimony in the first two chapters of the documentary series -to those who have had access to the means of communication, as well as John Knoll, the team of special effects or Kathleen Kennedy, one of the executive producers.

Eight documentaries that demonstrate, as pointed out by Famuyiwa, that “‘Star Wars’ has always been about dreamers.”