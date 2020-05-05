The success of the band’s leads, and other curiosities of Zooey Deschanel

It is clear that Zooey Deschanel is an actress special. His presence on screen is mesmerizing, from the mystery, fascinating from the tenderness and sweeping from the charm more pure. That mixture of innocence, awkwardness, beauty and a certain surrealism becomes a winning combination to interpret characters as crazy as unique. And her eyes, huge, ends up rounding a personality genuine, distinct and unmistakable.
Curiosities of Zooey Deschanel
1 Star of the band
In addition to his talent for interpretation, Zooey Deschanel has also been highlighted in the world of music thanks to She & Him, the wonderful band that he leads along with M. Wardone of the best guitarists and composers to emerge in the american rock during the last few years. In fact, their commitment to this project is so strong that it came to leave the interpretation to over 3 years to go on tour.
PD: do Not have a disk bad. Neither one.
2 Punctuality
When it came to the filming, Zooey Deschanel is a true maniac for punctuality, becoming a professional example for their peers. However, in his life beyond the sets, the actress is known for always arrive late to their appointments. One of lime and another of sand.
3 Allergies several
The own Zooey Deschanel has come to be defined as the worst possible person with the eating out. Why? It is allergic to dairy, gluten and eggs. Reduced options in each letter of restaurant.
5 Project waiting
A few years ago, Zooey Deschanel wrote a screenplay titled “Circus Girl’ along with his friend Jackson Nash. A story in which are mixed, attention, bruges, red balloons flying and evil, and a diamond giant. Of course, the actress has planned to save the starring role for her.
6 Good figures
From 2011 to 2012, Zooey Deschanel earned a total of $ 90,000 for each episode that protagonizaba in ‘New Girl’. A figure that was increased to 95.000 in 2013 and finished explode in 2015, when his salary grew to 130,000 by chapter. By summing these quantities, we discovered that Deschanel received close to $ 3,000,000 dollars per season.
7 Name literary
Zooey Claire Deschanel is the full name of the actress, a decision that their parents made after reading the novel ‘Franny and Zooey’written by the indispensable J. D. Salinger, and stay attached to the female protagonist of the story.
8 Danzarina expert
The fascination in the viewers every time you see Zooey Deschanel tap-dancing is totally justified because, during his teenage years, the actress he was teaching this type of dance for 6 years. The result of those lessons are more than obvious. And satisfactory.
9 Queen video clip
The relationship already mentioned between Zooey Deschanel and the music was one of his moments more curious the appearance of the actress in the video clip of ‘She’s Got Issues’one of the topics more round of refreshing The Offspring. However, listening to the music that he composes and plays the interpreter in the present, with She & Him, it is clear that Deschanel does not support too much with the music of the band from california.
10 Princess from small
During his childhood, Zooey Deschanel had the hobby of dressing up in costumes of princess whenever he had the opportunity. A tradition that, in some way, has continued to maintain over the years. There are your red carpet to check it out.
A series of virtues that we have had the good fortune to enjoy in proposals as compact as ‘Hitchhiker’s guide’, ‘Flakes’, ‘bridge to Terabithia’, ‘Gigantic’, ‘Say yes’, the series ‘New Girl’ or, of course, ‘500 days ‘together’, one of the ‘comedies’ romantic highlights of the last year and a real turning point in the career of the actress. Both in that jewel of Marc Webb and the rest of the titles listed, Deschanel was really full, turning each scene, even the most mundane, into something radiant.
In short, we talk about a performer who, despite not having huge successes in his career, at least in purely commercial terms, it has managed to find a particular place within the industry, becoming a figure as unpredictable as interesting. The universe Deschanel, one of those places that is always worth allowing yourself to be lead.