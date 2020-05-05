The video of TikTok that shows a failure of locker room Gossip Girl

Of Gossip Girl we remember with fondness many things: the romance, the drama and the unique life of the elite The Upper East Side. Between this cluster of factors that made the series a success, there is one that holds a special place in our hearts and it is amazing costumes designed by Eric Daman.

Each stage of the series of the CW was a waste of style whatsoever, so that it is difficult to imagine Serena Van der Woodsen in another outfit that is not a glamorous dress clingy or a set of chic to play with stilettos impact. The stories of these young people wealthy at times made us forget that their interpreters were also human beings.

Blake Lively in Gossip Girl. © James Devaney

The latest proof of this has been a video that has become viral in TikTok, where you a fan of Gossip Girl discovered a error costume major in one of the chapters of the series. This is chapter four of the sixth season, in a scene that share Blake Lively and Penn Badgley the actress wears a dress in a fiery orange-red tone, as always, looks magnificent.

Everything in the scene seems to pass fairly normally, until there is a court house and fall to Serena Van der Woodsen in a plane that goes from above your knees toward your face, that’s when we can discover that the popular blonde wearing a pants sports under the dress (if you want to put very observant, is in the minute 14 to 30 seconds).

Leighton Meester, too, preferred to look comfortable in between scenes.

Although it is strange to see Serena Wan der Woodsen committing a faux pas style, outside of the fiction, we should not be surprised to see images of the actors Gossip Girl with clothing much more comfortable to tolerate the cold of New York. Of Leighton Meesterfor example , there are multiple images using Ugg boots in place of the stilettos or Mary Janes to his character Blair Waldorf, worship in the series.

On the other hand, a user of TikTok that said the video claims to have worked in the set and commented that the reason for that Blake Lively took the dress with these pants lies in the fact that the garment was torn and that was the way in which we solved the production (probably they didn’t expect the camera encuadrara the actress from below your waist).

And here the faux pas dress Gossip Girl.

Whatever the reason, it is a curious fact that resguardemos those who are fans of Gossip Girl. In addition, it is a good way to remember that behind all the glamour of Serena Van der Woodsen is Blake Lively being Blake Lively.