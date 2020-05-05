The Williams sisters, Maria Sharapova and Naomi Osaka will compete in tournament charity tennis virtual | Other Sports | Sports

Serena and Venus Williams, the same as Maria Sharapova, are planning to compete in a tennis tournament, within the modality of video games, to help in a charitable project called “Stay at Home Slam”.

IMG, the agency of key figures in sport, entertainment and fashion, reported that Naomi Osaka and Kei Nishikori are also listed among the players who will participate in the contest on Sunday, 3 may.

Other competitors also include DeAndre Hopkins, receiver of the Arizona Cardinals; Ryan Tannehill, quarterback of the Titans of Tennessee; the model Gigi Hadid and singer Seal.

The biggest names in tennis are grabbing their virtual rackets for the #StayAtHomeSlam, live on Facebook Gaming this Sunday (May 3), in partnership with @IMGTennis. Watch tennis legends like Venus & Serena Williams compete in Mario Tennis Aces for a $1M charity donation! pic.twitter.com/8tVZD4W3cB — Facebook Gaming #playaparttogether (@FacebookGaming) April 29, 2020

Each participant will choose a charitable organization that will receive a grant of $ 25 000. The winner of the tournament will decide which agency gets an additional donation of one million dollars.

The tournament will be broadcasted live through Facebook Gaming.

The Open de Madrid organized for this week, a tournament of video game, with the participation of the Spanish Rafael Nadal, britain’s Andy Murray and germany’s Angelique Kerber. (D)