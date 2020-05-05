These are the hairstyles that became a trend since we are at home

It is during these days, in which we are at home, hairstyles ms easily and practical became fashionable. And coincidentally these are trends that emerged in the 80’s.

Surely to see them again you will feel a bit of nostalgia, but anyway, te enseamos to reiventarlos so that you’re at home, but with a lot of wave.

Tail on the side

This hairstyle is icnico and easy to comb, even if you have a half mane. All you have to do is brush the hair and tie a tail in the part ms to a high of one side of the head with a scrunchie. Then, pods drop a couple of strands to the front and despeinar a little for a look that’s effortless.

You like ms that the hair look well groomed? Plnchalo all and make the same tail, passing in a brush of the teeth with a spray so that there is no babyhair from the outside.

Waves bulky

To achieve such a finish glossy, with definition and body, like the mane of Brooke Shields, we recommend to make a sort of wave Hollywood with the irons. When you achieve that finished flawless, employs a texturizador in the races, dishevel gently curves with fingers and takes the hair towards back. Very retro, but beautiful!

Picked up with moo

The dcada of the 80s is characterized by its extravagance without limit and that we see this in the hair accessories and ms nows that we are at home. Using moos giants in addition to at ease is fun. You anims?

How to do it? Coloc a mousse on the hair moist, dry with a diffuser and make a bun, leaving the ends out and towards the front so that they look like a tassel false. Sujet all with a headband elstica moo and give way to look on point.

Curls abundant

The hair with curls elsticos and well educated was what ms top in the 80’s, so much so that many people resort to be based in the salon, regardless of the length of the result. This hairstyle of curls is also a tendency in 2020 and the advantage is that today we can do it with tongs thin and volumizers to avoid submitting to procedures ms strong.

Although if you really want to get into the mood of the 80’s, we suggest you get bangs and curled to introduce you to the 80’s.