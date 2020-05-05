Tom Cruise taught Cobie Smulders what you know about action scenes

The actress Cobie Smulders (How I met your mother) talks about what it has meant for her work with Tom Cruise.

Though Cobie Smulders he has worked in the Movie Universe of Marvel in the movies The Avengers (2012), Captain America: The Soldier of Winter (2014), Avengers: The era of Ultrón (2015), Avengers: Infinity War (2018), Avengers: Endgame (2019) and Spider-Man: Far from home (2019), she has learned all about the action in the film Tom Cruise in the movie Jack Reacher 2: Never go back back (2016).

“When I worked with Tom Cruise in Jack Reacher, was when I learned about training, fights, acrobatics, over how to do so safely because he was so professional in to do everything correctly and really well.”

Cobie Smulders he talked about his new ABC Stumptown. She has to do a lot of physical work to interpret the character of Dexbut the fight scenes still have not caused injury:

“Everything about my character challenges me, but that is what excites me. I’m not afraid. I mean, it’s physically worn out, but you’re not really hurt. If you are hurting, someone is not doing their job well”.

She is teaching the style of Tom Cruise on the set of Stumptown to their children:

“I explain to them how to do tricks, how to make it look real, but in reality it is not… I don’t think that you have seen an episode of How I met your mother or anything of the Avengers. They are still quite small and I don’t see it in person. So I try to explain the kind of choreography involved, and that in reality it is something like that, as if it were fun for them.”

What is your new series?

Dex Parisian (Cobie Smulders) is a veteran military ingenious, struggling to survive and take care of his younger brother, in Portland, Oregon. It also faces the post-traumatic stress disorder from his time as a marine in Afghanistan, where he worked in military intelligence until he was wounded by an explosion that killed his childhood sweetheart and his former lover. Loaded with large gambling debts and unable to maintain a steady job, becomes a private investigative to solve problems that the police can’t get involved. The detective Thousands Hoffman will help with some of their problems, and Gray McConnell, the owner of a bar and closest friend of Dex, provides moral support and employs his brother Ansel on his bar.

While Tom Cruise will soon debut Top Gun: Maverick and it will roll together Mission Impossible 7 and 8 to be released in 2021 and 2022.