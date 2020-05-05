TOP 5: viral Videos on the Coronavirus – April 27, 2020

Getty

D e according to the World Health Organization, the Novel Coronavirus or Covid-19), is a condition highly contagious respiratory caused by a coronavirus that has recently been discovered. Both the new virus and the disease were unknown before the outbreak the outbreak in Wuhan (China) in December 2019 and is declared as a pandemic in the past month of march by the World Health Organization.

In every difficult time, as well as this we are going through with the Coronavirus, situations arise, historical, curious, inspiring, very sympathetic, and sometimes enternecedoras that in times of social networks do not take in viralizarse by the world. That is why, with the idea of bringing a bit of joy amongst so many hard news, we bring to you the videos more viral today, April 27, 2020on the Coronavirus.

TOP 5: The viral videos on the Coronavirus which you should see today, 27 of April 2020

1. Comedian mimics perfectly one of the moments most viral of president Donald Trump

How to medical pic.twitter.com/0EDqJcy38p — Sarah Cooper (@sarahcpr) April 24, 2020

It is Sarah Cooper, who shared with his followers his own version of the now famous video of the president of the united States Donald Trump, hinting at the possibility of using “disinfectant to kill with the Coronavirus in the human body.”

Cooper is based in Brooklyn, NY, and in your Twitter profile, where nearly two hundred thousand followers, says with pride to have been #BloqueadaPorTrump.

2. Mariah Carey has the answer on when to end the quarantine by Coronavirus

The living legend of contemporary music Mariah Carey has a very clear answer on when to end the seemingly eternal quarantine to prevent the spread of Coronavirus.

It is in one of his classic songs! Had Internet with this video of the diva singing Someday – one of his biggest hits – and that means, one day in Spanish. Again had Internet and the result we just love.

3. Friday *Or Any other day during the quarantine

Hollywood actress Shailene Woodley, shared a video with which we can all identify in this quarantine by Coronavirus. Monday, Wednesday, Friday, congratulations Or any day of the week!

4. How is the diet in quarantine?

The legendary telenovela actress adored by the Latin Christian Bachin one of their biggest tv appearances, has the answer.

The actress, of argentine origin, was one of the most loved figures of the television, and after his death last February of 2019, their characters remembered continue viralizándose in social networks. (In peace rest always, Christian).

5. Tender surprises for the birthday of a granny

The birthday of this grandmother of 99 years will not go unnoticed. Don’t miss the surprise that you gave your neighbors here.

These are the viral videos more interesting and fun to watch today, April 27 on the Coronavirus as we pass through this quarantine soon, we are sure, will be a thing of the past.

¡Force!