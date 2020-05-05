Video from the set of ‘Shang-Chi’ would track the role that will Awkwafina

Many film productions were delayed by the pandemic caused by the outbreak of Covid-19, and the movies of the MCU were no exception. Among those that were most affected was the ‘Shang-Chi and The Legend of the Ten Rings’. But despite this, it does not mean that you don’t have new information from the film, as has leaked a video of the film set of ‘Shang-Chi’, where it gives a hint of the role of the actress Awkwafina.

Inside the first sets of major movies that had to suspend their productions due to the spread of the coronavirus, was one of the new betting Marvel Studios ‘Shang-Chi and The Legend of the Ten Rings’. This happened after it was feared that the director Destin Daniel Cretton, had contracted the virus, so they voluntarily put in quarantine and performed a number of studies that came out negative.

Before it was suspended the production of the film, he had only been in the course of his filming for a few weeks, but thanks to a video of the film set of ‘Shang-Chi’ where can give a hint of the role that interprets the actress Awkwafina along with the protagonist Simu Liu.

@GraceRandolph Set footage from Shang Chi filming in Syd Australia, before Corona Virus. It seems to have Simu and Akwafina characters arriving at what seemed to be a “night club/hidden corporation facility” in China. #shangchi #bts #marvel #mcu pic.twitter.com/yReOiQAR8Z — chuckbass (@charlesbassf) April 27, 2020

In addition to Liu and Awkwafina, Marvel Studios has only officially confirmed to another actor that will appear in the film. Tony Leungwho says that will give life the real Mandarin. In addition to this information, it was said that Florian Munteanu (Victor Drago in ‘Creed 2’), was added to the cast, apparently pointing towards the theory that the film will include a tournament fight underground.

Due to so many changes, still the information is not so clear when it will be that it will resume the production of ‘Shang-Chi and The Legend of the Ten Rings’but for now Marvel Studios has already delayed the movie from its original release date, the May 7, 2021.