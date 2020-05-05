We confirm three of the directors of season 2 of the Mandalorian

Season 2 of the Mandalorian completed its phase of the shooting shortly before that the world would be affected in full by the pandemic coronavirus (COVID-19). This means that your post-production is continuing to remotely from home while following the measures of telework in the united States. The series of Star Wars it catapulted to stardom after an impeccable first season and expected the second to be released this fall in Disney Plus.

A few weeks ago began to hear rumors about who would be the principals in charge of directing the chapters of season 2 of the Mandalorian. Names such as James Mangold, Robert Rodriguez, Peyton Reed or the return of Bryce Dallas-Howard rang with strength in those rumors.

James Mangold did not took too much time to refute the rumors that he had linked with the season 2 of the series of Star Wars, but the rest of the filmmakers were silent, until now. And that is that there is no better day than the day of Star Wars in order to confirm the implication in the direction of The Mandalorian.



Peyton Reed (Ant-Man and the Wasp) has confirmed via Twitter with a photo of the hull of the Mandaloriano.

Robert Rodriguez (sin City) also has not let pass the opportunity of re-engaging in a series with so much flavor to western. The director has shared a photo accompanied by the little star of the series, Baby Yoda, confirming that he would participate in the second season of the series. Bryce Dallas-Howard has also confirmed that he will return in season 2 of the Mandalorian. The director and actress led the chapter 4 of season 1 of the series of Star Wars.

I am truly humbled to say I have now had the very rare privilege of directing the biggest star in the universe. @StarWars #TheMandalorian #MayThe4th #StarWarsDay pic.twitter.com/pcmzOHfgaW — Robert Rodriguez (@Rodriguez) May 5, 2020

What do you expect from the season 2 of The Mandalorian?