What are the movies that will come out of the catalog of Netflix in the next few days

Netflix announced that it would eliminate its extensive catalog of several movies in the next few days. In full mandatory quarantine and very close to the start of the weekend, this is an excellent opportunity to enjoy good stories before they are deleted from the streaming platform.
–Ghost in the Shell (2017):
A Japan of the future. Watch Killian (Scarlett Johansson), also known as The Major, is the leader of Section 9, a working group of elite whose aim is to fight against cyber terrorism and crimes in technology. The agent cyborg must fight a fanatic hacker and you discover a series of political intrigues and secrets of State. Available until the 28th of march.
A group of college students trying to discover the sinister secrets behind a videotape that supposedly kills its viewers seven days after watching it. It is the third film of the franchise The Ring. Starring Matilda Anna Ingrid Lutz, Alex Roe, Laura Wiggins, Aimee Teegarden and Johnny Galecki. Available until the 31 of march.
-Battle: Los Angeles (2011):
Led by a team of skillful staff sergeant, a squad of daring marines fight to protect all of humanity from aliens that are surprisingly powerful. The story is inspired by the incident of the Battle of Los Angeles in 1942. The cast is composed of Aaron Eckhart, Michelle Rodriguez, Michael Pena, and Bridget Moynahan. Available until the 31 of march.
In this prequel to The Wizard of Oz, an illusionist of the circus, comes to Oz and becomes the wizard that they were all waiting for. The film from Disney features the performances of James Franco, Mila Kunis, Rachel Weisz, Michelle Williams, John Paxton, Abigail Spencer, Zach Braff, Joey King and Bill Cobbs. Available until the 31 of march.
-xXx: The Return of Xander Cage (2017):
After his self-imposed exile, Xander Cage returns to help the CIA to retrieve Pandora’s Box, a device that can convert the satellite into lethal weapons. Make up the cast: Vin Diesel, Donnie Yen, Ice Cube, Ariadna Gutiérrez, Deepika Padukone, Tony Jaa, and Samuel L. Jackson. Available until the 31 of march.
-Harry Potter and the half blood prince (2009):
Harry discovers by accident a mysterious book that has details about the sordid life of the evil Voldermort, and together with Dumbledore, preparing for battle. This sequel was the third highest grossing movie of 2009 in the united States. Starring Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint, Emma Watson, Jim Broadbent and Helena Bonham Carter. Available until 1 April.
-Pirates of the Caribbean: The curse of the Black Pearl (2003):
After agreeing to help a suitor to rescue his maiden buccaneer enemy, captain Jack Sparrow discovers the fight against supernatural forces. Johnny Depp, Geoffrey Rush, Orlando Bloom, Keira Knightley, Jack Davenport, Kevin R. McNally and Zoe Saldana are part of the cast. Available until 1 April.
Disney made a modern version of the classic animated film that tells the story of Cinderella, a young girl who lives tormented by the mistreatment of her stepmother and her stepsisters until she meets a man who will change the luck for always. The adaptation directed by Kenneth Branagh is starring Lily James, Richard Madden, Cate Blanchett, Helena Bonham Carter and Holliday Grainger. Available until 1 April.
-Alexander and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Day (2014):
A family comedy that tells the adventures of Alexander, a boy of eleven years who wakes up with the left foot and when your bad day affect the rest of the family, things go from bad to worse. The adaptation of the successful book by Judith Viorst is starring Steve Carrell, Jennifer Garner and Ed Oxenbould. Has the direction of Miguel Arteta. Available until 1 April.
-Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs 2 (2013):
The film anime directed by Cody Cameron and Kris Pearn show the history of the inventor Flint Crazy that the fight against dangerous food mutant, as the tacodrilo and sandwiches medusa generated by his famous machine. It is starring Bill Hader, Anna Faris and James Caan. Available until 1 April.
In the film, lively is shown the story of Bolt, a star dog of Hollywood who by mistake ends up in New York, where he lives, to new and wild adventures. It was nominated for the Oscar for Best Animated Film. In the English version, features the voices of John Travolta, Miley Cyrus and Sussie Essman. Available until 1 April.
The animated film about the Smurfs shows that the evil sorcerer Gargamel attempts to break the blue beings and to achieve this, create creatures similar to them, called naughty. The comedy features the voices of Neil Patrick Harris, Brendan Gleeson, and Jayma Mays. Available until 1 April.
The Disney production shows the story of Evil, who returns to his home where he expects an opponent that has a plan by other malefic. It is directed by Kenny Ortega and starring Dove Cameron, Cameron Boyce, Sofia Carson, Booboo Stewart, and China Anne McClain. Available until 1 April.
A film iconic shows in the history of Catskill “Baby” Houseman, a 17 year old girl who falls in love with a liberal dance instructor while spending a summer in family. The plot was very controversial because it deals with the issue of abortion. He won the Golden Globe for Best Original Song. Starring Jennifer Grey and Patrick Swayze. Available until 1 April.
Brown Willy sold his soul to the devil to become a legend of the blues, but ends up locked up in a hospital and repents of what he did. Is inspired by the legend of Robert Johnson, bluesman. Starring Ralph Macchio and Joe Seneca. Available until 1 April.
A violent tidal wave rushes with all his forces to a luxury cruise where they were celebrating the New Year. Now the passengers are struggling to survive. Starring Josh Lucas, Kurt Russell and Emmy Rossum. It is a modern version of the film The adventure of Poseidon, directed by Ronald Neame. Available until 1 April.
Elizabeth Halsey (Cameron Diaz) is a teacher of English in a secondary school that drink, smoke marijuana and not worry about teaching their students. Plans to quit teaching and marry her fiancé, but he misses his home. She will attempt to conquer a substitute teacher and will have a war with a colleague who will have a big impact on your life and your way of working with teenagers. Available until 1 April.