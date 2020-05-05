What superheroes could interpret the actors of Big Bang Theory?

CLIFF LIPSON/CBS



For 12 years, the characters of The Big Bang Theorydemonstrated their fanaticism for what superheroes, but the actors could leave behind their roles of geeks, and become new heroes.

CBS/Warner Brothers



Sheldon, Leonard, Howard and Raj made it clear that they were some of the most fans of the comic books and the superheroes in the world; however, their physical characteristics are far away from the bodies normal of the saviors of humanity and the universe.

Kaley Cuoco (Penny) and Melissa Rauch (Bernadette) have given voice to the characters of Harley Quinn in the animated series and the movie Batman and Harley Quinn, respectively. No member of the cast has been considered for a role of superhero live action, but it is not difficult to imagine them with superpowers.

CBS



Jim Parsons (Sheldon Cooper) -Plastic Man

The multi-award winning actor has been able to get away from his role of geeky and probably his personality would fit more with the villain of the comic; however, it could also interpret a version live action Plastic Man.

Plastc Man is a hero of DC who originally was a crook named Patrick O’brien, until it was exposed to a substance that turned him into a be elastic. The personality of O’brien has been portrayed so funny, and it is even annoying to his companions, as they are Sheldon Cooper.

CBS



Johnny Galecki (Leonard Hofstadter) – Wolverine

The collective image of Wolverine corresponds to a to be big and muscular thanks to the interpretation of Hugh Jackman. In the comics, Logan was originally presented as a man not very tall and robust. In fact, Bob Hoskins was considered for the mutant in the 2000.

For that reason, and with a bit of facial hair, Galecki could leave behind Leonard and become a new Wolverine.

CBS



Simon Helberg (Howard Wolowitz) – The Atom

Simon Helberg is an actor versatile, but mainly recognized for his interpretations of comic. That is why his personality would be adapted to a live action of Ray Palmer, better known as The Atom.

The Atom is a character of DC is very similar to Ant Man. Even the treatment and the evolution of the characters is similar, and the version of Ant Man in the film stood out for its fun personality. So Helberg could be the competition of Paul Rudd.

CBS



Kunal Nayyar (Raj) – Vision

There is the perception among fans The Big Bang Theory the voice of Raj, when listened to, it was the voice of reason for the rest of the characters. The role of Vision among the Avengers is similar: the manager of the reasoning and the knowledge among their peers.

The character is currently played by Paul Bettany, but it is not difficult to imagine Kunal Nayyar on the red suit.

The Warner Channel



Kaley Cuoco (Penny) – Supergirl

In the series, Penny took on the mantle of Wonder Woman and currently provides a voice for Harley Quinn in the animated series, so that already is on the side of DC. Not to sacrifice her blonde hair making her the Princess Diana or pintándole strands of colors as Harley Quinn, Cuoco could be interpreted as the cousin of Clark Kent, also known as Supergirl.

The role is currently occupied by Melissa Benoist on the set of The CW, but several fan arts have been imagined Penny as Supergirl.

Warner Bros Entertainment



Me Bialik (Amy Farrah Fowler) – Hawkgirl

Me Bialik is known for characters smart but introverted personalities calm and quiet; however, the way the actress is quite the opposite.

An interpretation of Hawkgirl in the DC Universe they could explore the qualities histriónicos of the actress combined with her real personality. In addition, some versions of the comics Hawkgril have not been adapted yet to the movie theater or the television.

Warner Bros



Melissa Rauch (Bernadette) – Dazzler

Like Kaley Cuoco, Melissa Rauch paid their Harley Quinn in a movie of 2017. That same year, he also played ” The Wasp in a miniseries Ant Manso you already have experience with superheroes.

Rauch could give life to Alison Blaire, or Dazzler, a part little known of the X Men. Dazzler is a singer capable of creating light from sound and it was a collaborative promotion between Marvel and Casablanca Records.

Warner Bros



Eventually the character failed and was never revived in the comics (although the living briefly in Dark Phoenix), but Melissa Rauch has also been shown to have abilities to sing and Marvel could revive the character with his interpretation.

Do you think that the protagonists of The Big Bang Theory would make a good interpretation of superheroes?

