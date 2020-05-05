when the galaxy is a great wéstern

The mandalorian ★★★★ Address: Dave Filoni, Rick Famuyiwa, Deborah Chow, Bryce Dallas-Howard and Taika Waititi Cast: Pedro Pascal, Carl Weathers, Gina Carano, Nick Nolte, Werner Herzog, Taika Waititi Original title: ‘The mandalorian’ Country: United States Duration: 8 episodes Year: 2019 Gender: Adventures Premiere last episode: May 1, 2020 Platform: Disney+

The wéstern has always been the genre that has best accepted all kinds of swaps, transfers, mutations and mescolanzas. Both the cinema and the television channels have shown in recent years: wéstern and science fiction (‘Cowboys & aliens’, the series ‘Westworld’), the West and terror (‘Bone tomahawk’), wéstern and war (Quentin Tarantino has always said that the structure of ‘Damned bastards’ is a film by the West) or even wéstern and superheroes (‘Wolverine’, lightened by the classic westerniano ‘deep Roots’). This healthy tradition is now added‘The mandalorian’, another installment serial of the universe ‘Star wars’ we can consider one of the best wésterns of what we of the TWENTY-first century without compromising its essence fantastic.

‘The mandalorian’ has ended (eight episodes between 31 and 48 minutes) in the same way that he began: so excellent. Its creator and writer of six deliveries, Jon Favreau, is a type listísimo after starting as an actor and screenwriter indie (‘Swingers’ in 1996) came on strong in the universe, cinematic, Marvel (director of the first two ‘Iron man’, executive producer of the film ‘The Avengers’), and has now taken over the reins of the first production galactic gestated after it closed the film trilogy led by J. J. Abrams.

Mix wéstern with science fiction or fantasy is not new to Favreau, because that was one of the producers of the aforementioned ‘Cowboys & aliens’. But that film was a disaster, an awful mixture, while ‘The mandalorian’ is set so splendid to the laws of the story of the West to tell one of the stories that are more direct, fluid and adventurous of the ‘Star wars universe’. In fact, George Lucas already had in mind certain types and situations of wéstern when hatched the film trilogy’s original, so that Favreau has not made another thing that to pick up (very well) the witness.

Attention, from here on it contains ‘spoilers’

The protagonist, a warrior with breastplate and helmet (Pedro Pascal) that only you will see the face on one occasion –in the illustrious tradition of the heroes and villains masked, the– saga, does not belong to a race but a creed, that of mandalore. He is a hunting-rewards that serves to the highest bidder and attempt to collect a material called beskar. Once melted, each lamina of the precious metal can regenerate its sophisticated armor.

The series has a starting position that iterates through each of the eight episodes, but these, in turn, present a story of autoconclusiva. Chronologically would be between the second and third trilogy film, after the fall of the Empire. In the first episode, the protagonist receives a commission by the former member of the Empire that embodies the principal Werner Herzogincreasingly safe as a villain, child in Hollywood, ‘Jack Reacher’). In the second run the order, to rescue a small creature of green skin, pointed ears, furrowed forehead, and large eyes: a Baby Yoda. And in the third delivered to your customer but just rescatándolo.

Of episode in episode, ‘The mandalorian’ follows the adventures of the warrior and the endearing creature, which slides into a cradle floating– faced to constant dangers, with new allies and enemies are human, other races, other animals or drones. The main story closes, but the doors are wide open for a new season. It is hoped with relish. Many have already commented that ‘The mandalorian’ have been made to recover the faith in the saga galactic. What is done by J. J. Abrams and Rian Johnson in the last three movies it will still take years to be digested, and perhaps accepted.

In the series, the robots (such as IG-11, who brought a voice Taika Waititidirector of the last episode), they are to be humanized as in the origins –“a drone is not good or bad, is the reflection neutral who program”–, reappear the jawas of bloodshot eyes, the worries ever end up on earth with only a space battle, and the credit titles end to appear with illustrations in the tradition of the artists of wéstern and science-fiction magazines of the 50’s. It all seems simple but is very studied.

Let us return to the western: the role of the own protagonist, the fight starting in the bar and the taming of the curious creatures –a species of large sea bream with legs– that serve as frame to delimit the ground well. But is that in addition there is a shooting in a village of Spanish-style that would make the delights of Sergio Leone, an ambush in a ravine, the scenery is very earthy, a whole episode –the fourth, directed by the actress Bryce Dallas Howard– that refers to ‘The seven samurai’, ‘The magnificent seven’, ‘deep Roots’ and ‘The rider of pale’ –some peasants dispossessed ask for help to the mandaloriano to assemble, instruct, and help fight some bandits– and another –the fifth– that retrieves the history of the wéstern classic ‘The gunman’, in which an upstart wants to become famous by killing the mythical protagonist; not in vain, this episode is titled ‘The gunslinger’.

‘The mandalorian’ is well-developed and dynamic, a cocktail happy can also be traced to similarities with ‘John Wick’ (all the trackers and murderers receive at once the task of capturing the protagonist), does not lack the attack of a dragon, the protagonist of bat in the mud with a giant rhino, the side of luxury (the ugnaught to that provided by voice Nick Noltethe expedited welded assault Face Dune, the leader of the Guild of bounty hunters that embodies Carl Weathers) and the sixth episode is an ingenious and labyrinthine game of cat and mouse. It is well to celebrate this 4th of may, the Day of Star wars since more than a decade ago.