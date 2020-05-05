Without Serena Williams or Maria Sharapova women’s tennis would not be possible

The former number 1 men’s tennis, the Russian Marat Safin has protagonziado quite a few statements controversy over the proposal to merge the ATP and WTA circuits under a single institution that was proposed by Roger Federer and with the support of other players highlights as Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic.

In an Instagram Live that was next to the also extenista Mikhail Youzhny, Safin was in favor of this union. “I think it’s a good idea, the union would bring many benefits to our sport.

Were else would market better, it would be more attractive to sponsors and would help the female tennis” however, his statements went out of tune after saying that women’s tennis would be unfeasible if it had no big stars.

“Men’s tennis is the one in charge. Has increased their income and attention for a long time. However, the female tennis is more difficult to market and sell, and nearly impossible if there are no big stars.

No sports stars or media such as Sharapova or Serena, women’s tennis is a non-starter,” said Safin. Youzhny also supported the opinion of Safin and said he did not know the first 10 players of the ranking in spite of to continue on the circuit as a coach of Denis Shapovalov.

“It would not be able to name the top 10 in the WTA rankings and that I see that matches female constantly”