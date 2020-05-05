WWE missed to Roman Reigns in a video on WrestleMania 31

Money in the Bank debuted as a concept at WrestleMania 21, until its popularity led the company decided to give PPV itself within your calendar. And go if you have given the game the fact that a gladiator has the possibility of charging an opportunity holder at any time, for the term of one year. Moments that defined the careers of several Superstars, such as the case of the surprise emergence of Seth Rollins during the star of WrestleMania 31 between Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns, and which crowned “The Architect” as a World Champion heavyweight WWE.

The Empire McMahon did yesterday, a Top 10 of “Money in the Bank Moments” during Raw, situating this collection at the top. Here’s the full listing.

#10: AJ Styles applies to Kevin Owens a AA on a ladder (Money in the Bank 2017)

#09: Sasha Banks gets a Springboard Crossbody on the part of the Ember Moon (Money in the Bank 2018)

#08: Randy Orton cashed his briefcase against Daniel Bryan (SummerSlam 2018)

#07: Brock Lesnar wins the briefcase men’s (Money in the Bank 2019)

#06: Shelton Benjamin executes a Flip Dive from a ladder (WrestleMania 22)

#05: Bayley cashed his briefcase against Charlotte Flair (Money in the Bank 2019)

#04: Andrade throws Finn Bálor on a ladder with a Sunset Flip Powerbomb (Money in the Bank 2019)

#03: Edge cashed his briefcase against John Cena (New Year’s Revolution 2006)

#02: Jeff Hardy launches himself over the Edge, breaking a ladder (WrestleMania 23)

#01: Seth Rollins cashed his briefcase against Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns (WrestleMania 31)

► The fade to black of Roman Reigns

However, to remember the number one ranking, the images are not showed at any time The “The Big Dog”, when was this whom he received the account of three.

They literally edit out #SethRollins pinning #RomanReigns at Wrestlemania 31 for the WWE Championship wtf?! #RAW pic.twitter.com/5IGPJ1xPRo — Punk Justice (@punkjustice777) May 5, 2020

Edition that arrives after weeks of complete lack of reference to Reigns, since this was decided to be erased from the recordings of WrestleMania 36, causing Braun Strowman went on to be the challenger of Goldberg for the Championship Universal. Dave Meltzer pointed to a possible upset between employee and employers, as also, Reigns also does not appear in the campaign, Make-A-Wish this year, despite other reports that claim WWE readily accepted the self-exclusion screens.