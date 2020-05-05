WWE news: Possible to turn the heel of the Apollo Crews – Vince McMahon behind the push to Otis

By Sebastián Martínez – POSTED on 04/05/2020 AT 13:32

– Dave Meltzer, a journalist of the Wrestling Observer, noted in the last program of radio the call from Vince McMahon to The Forgotten Sons wine produced by the injury of Jimmy Usewho will be out of action between 6 and 9 months. The Forgotten Sons will participate in a fight for the Championship by pairs of SmackDown at Money in The Bank.

– The news portal WrestlingNews has been reported that Apollo Crews will perform a turn heel in brief. Several people backstage would have convinced Vince McMahon, who decided to give her more screen time in the last few weeks. It is speculated that Crews could be part of a stable led by MVP.

– As reported by several media american, Vince McMahon would be the person who would be after the push of Otis. Recently, the writer of the storyline between Otis and Mandy Rose was fired from WWE, but the chairman has continued to stand by the fighter. Otis will be one of the participants of the fighting male of the stairs, Money in The Bank.

– The State of Missouri will allow concert fans to at least three metres away from today. For the moment, has not spoken of returning to perform shows of wrestling there, although it would be the third state that would allow shows with the public. It is rumored that WWE is considering re-hosting shows with viewers, although the company has not manifested openly about it.

Do not forget to visit Solowrestlingthe web with all the news of WWE. Follow us on social networks, Facebook, Youtube, Twitter and Instagram.

Remember that the next PPV from WWE is Money in The Bank and in Solowrestling you will be updated with all news related.