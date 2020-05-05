WWE Raw brand the worst fact of hearing your story

By Ivan Beas – PUBLISHED THE 05/05/2020 AT 22:51

The episode WWE Monday Night Raw last Monday, may 4, 2020, obtained an audience of 1.686.000 of spectators. This represents a decrease of 11% compared to the 1.817.000 of viewers of the previous week. This is the worst audience in the history of the program.

In the show, last Monday could be seen several encounters highlights such as the fight between Drew McIntyre and Murphy, the Gauntlet Match to decide the last place for Money in the Bank or the Charlotte Flair and Liv Morgan.

The first hour scored an audience of 1.807.000 viewersthe second hour went down to the 1.691.000 and the final hour plummeted until the 1.560.000 of spectators.

These data make three records negative: the second worst statistic of hearing in the first time in the history, and the worst fact of hearing of the second and third hour of the story.

RAW was the tenth-eighth most watched on cable on Monday night, behind programs such as The Five, Tucker Carslon Tonight and Hannity, among others. In addition, he was second in the demographic of interest, corresponding to ages between 18 and 49 years.

Then, the audiences of Raw throughout the year:

January 6, 2020: 2.385.000 viewers

January 13, 2020: 2.030.000 viewers

January 20, 2020: 2.380.000 viewers

January 27, 2020: 2.402.000 viewers

February 3, 2020: 2.168.000 viewers

February 10, 2020: 2.337.000 viewers

February 17, 2020: 2.437.000 viewers

February 24, 2020: 2.210.000 viewers

March 2, 2020: 2.257.000 viewers

9 march 2020: 2.163.000 viewers

March 17, 2020: 2.335.000 viewers

March 23, 2020: 2.006.000 viewers

30 march 2020: 1.923.000 viewers

April 6, 2020: 2.100.000 viewers

April 13, 2020: 1.913.000 viewers

April 20, 2020: 1.842.000 viewers

April 28, 2020: 1.817.000 of spectators

May 4, 2020: 1.696.000 of spectators

