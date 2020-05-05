WWE RAW LIVE Fox Sports 2 ONLINE, watch for free Seth Rollins Drew McIntyre prior to Money in the Bank 2020 | Facebook

WWE RAW LIVE Fox Sports 2 LIVE | Today, Monday, may 4, there will be a new show the red mark. From 7:00 p. m. (peruvian time) the superstars will show their talent at the Performance Center. You can follow live actions Sweeper.pe.

WWE RAW LIVE | minute by Minute

Follow the show RAW live

Liv Morgan vs Charlotte Flair

Liv Morgan interrupted the queen, and we fight

“The Queen I am and no one in the WWE you must have the strength to cope with my”

Charlotte Flair on RAW

The champion talks about his championship

The Steets Profits vs. The Viking Raiders

– The Viking Raiders are left with the victory

– Angelo Dawkins enters for Ford and barre with the Vikings to send them to the outside of the ring.

– ¡PHEW! Montez Ford avoids a Catapult and covers Erik.

– Erik burden to Ivar and throws him against Montez Ford in the corner, but the account is not a three.

– Ivar recovers and makes a Tie to Ford, followed by a gore from Erik.

– Dawkins comes in, and with fists and kicks attacks sends her reeling to Ivar.

– Tremendous Frog Splash Ivar on Montez Ford, but the account reaches two.

– Erik sends out to the floor to Angelo Dawkins, and then makes a Loop to Montez Ford.

– Montez Ford initiates the fight with Erik, which makes it a Catapult.

“It’s my time. You all know that I deserve to be in the image of the WWE. Drew does not have the capacity nor the strength to take care of this. You’re not a leader”.

Seth Rollins

Seth Rollins has a message for Drew McIntyre

AJ Style

AJ Style will be in the fight for the briefcase

“I will make history at Money in the bank”.

It is still alive! 😱⚰@AJStylesOrg came out of the cemetery to be part of the roulette #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/QkpzxSQyzX — WWE Spanish (@wweespanol) May 5, 2020

– Surrendered Carrillo, victory for AJ Style

– ¡¡Breaking calves!! The key favorite of AJ’s Style, it suffers Carrillo

– The phenomenal hit sharply to Humberto Carrillo

Humberto Carrillo tired, try and give the surprise

The phenomenal returned and will fight for a place in Money in The bank

Austin Theory vs Humberto Carrillo

Surprise and victory for Humberto Carrillo

Humberto recovers and hits you in the face to Austin

Three, Austin, almost left with the victory

Kicks to the head of Carrillo

Blows to the body of Carrillo, who is out of stock

Humberto Carrillo vs Angel Garza

¡Pod! Victory for Humberto Carrillo

Angel Garza was surprised and narrowly missed the contest

– Putts that receives Carrillo

A fight that became a classic. The cousins fight it out for a chance at Money in the bank

Humberto Carrillo vs Bobby Lashley

Package and Humberto Carrillo left with the victory

The step of @fightbobby in the roulette #WWERaw you might end up 🤯 Will you be able to delete it @humberto_wwe? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/ZxTcbvi38J — WWE Spanish (@wweespanol) May 5, 2020

Bobby wants that opportunity at Money in the bank

Akira Tosawa vs Bobby Lashley

– It is the turn of Humberto Carrillo

– Bobby is left with the victory

Punching at the body of Akira Tosawa

Enter Akira Tosawa

Bobby Lashley vs Titous

– Akira Tosawa enters the ring

– Bobby surpasses Titous

– Bobby begins to dominate the fight

– Start the fight ‘Russian roulette’, the winner will be the Money in the bank

– Nia Jax is presented in the ring

– Shayna Baszler in the program

– Asuka enters the ring

– MVP introduces you to the three ladies who will fight at Money in the bank for RAW

– The program starts with MVP

– STARTED THE SHOW!!

RAW

With the injury of Apollo Crews it is a quota-free to the fight for the briefcase at Money in the Bank. There are several rumors, but so far, the WWE didn’t reveal anything.

AJ Styles appears on the official poster of the event, but since his fight with Undertakers in WrestleMania 36 it does not appear. According to some portals of wrestling, the great can be the surprise of the night and the PPV.

The universe believes that Jeff Hardy is the right man to replace Apollo Crews and can hold his latest adventure in the WWE. The former world champions will appear in the next chapter SmackDown.

With the contract signing, Seth Rollins will face Drew McIntyre by the title of the WWE. The ‘Messiah’ will appear on the program to send a message to the champion and reveal its strategy at Money in the Bank.

Finally, Andrade will return to show off their talent in the ring. The champion of the united States will have an important role and it is expected to defend his title in Money in the Bank.

