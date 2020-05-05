WWE RAW LIVE Fox Sports 2 ONLINE, watch for free Seth Rollins Drew McIntyre prior to Money in the Bank 2020 | Facebook

WWE RAW LIVE Fox Sports 2 LIVE | Today, Monday, may 4, there will be a new show the red mark. From 7:00 p. m. (peruvian time) the superstars will show their talent at the Performance Center. You can follow live actions Sweeper.pe.
WWE RAW LIVE | minute by Minute
Follow the show RAW live
Liv Morgan vs Charlotte Flair
Liv Morgan interrupted the queen, and we fight
“The Queen I am and no one in the WWE you must have the strength to cope with my”
Charlotte Flair on RAW
The champion talks about his championship
The Steets Profits vs. The Viking Raiders
– The Viking Raiders are left with the victory
– Angelo Dawkins enters for Ford and barre with the Vikings to send them to the outside of the ring.
– ¡PHEW! Montez Ford avoids a Catapult and covers Erik.
– Erik burden to Ivar and throws him against Montez Ford in the corner, but the account is not a three.
– Ivar recovers and makes a Tie to Ford, followed by a gore from Erik.
– Dawkins comes in, and with fists and kicks attacks sends her reeling to Ivar.
– Tremendous Frog Splash Ivar on Montez Ford, but the account reaches two.
– Erik sends out to the floor to Angelo Dawkins, and then makes a Loop to Montez Ford.
– Montez Ford initiates the fight with Erik, which makes it a Catapult.
“It’s my time. You all know that I deserve to be in the image of the WWE. Drew does not have the capacity nor the strength to take care of this. You’re not a leader”.
Will you be able to @WWERollins ‘save’ to @DMcIntyreWWE in and out with the Championship #WWE in #MITB? 🤔 #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/x3Mz1bEpdP
— WWE Spanish (@wweespanol) May 5, 2020
Seth Rollins
Seth Rollins has a message for Drew McIntyre
AJ Style
AJ Style will be in the fight for the briefcase
“I will make history at Money in the bank”.
It is still alive! 😱⚰@AJStylesOrg came out of the cemetery to be part of the roulette #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/QkpzxSQyzX
— WWE Spanish (@wweespanol) May 5, 2020
– Surrendered Carrillo, victory for AJ Style
– ¡¡Breaking calves!! The key favorite of AJ’s Style, it suffers Carrillo
– The phenomenal hit sharply to Humberto Carrillo
Humberto Carrillo tired, try and give the surprise
The phenomenal returned and will fight for a place in Money in The bank
Austin Theory vs Humberto Carrillo
Surprise and victory for Humberto Carrillo
Humberto recovers and hits you in the face to Austin
Three, Austin, almost left with the victory
Kicks to the head of Carrillo
Blows to the body of Carrillo, who is out of stock
Humberto Carrillo vs Angel Garza
¡Pod! Victory for Humberto Carrillo
Angel Garza was surprised and narrowly missed the contest
– Putts that receives Carrillo
A fight that became a classic. The cousins fight it out for a chance at Money in the bank
Humberto Carrillo vs Bobby Lashley
Package and Humberto Carrillo left with the victory
The step of @fightbobby in the roulette #WWERaw you might end up 🤯
Will you be able to delete it @humberto_wwe? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/ZxTcbvi38J
— WWE Spanish (@wweespanol) May 5, 2020
Bobby wants that opportunity at Money in the bank
Akira Tosawa vs Bobby Lashley
– It is the turn of Humberto Carrillo
– Bobby is left with the victory
Punching at the body of Akira Tosawa
Enter Akira Tosawa
Bobby Lashley vs Titous
– Akira Tosawa enters the ring
– Bobby surpasses Titous
– Bobby begins to dominate the fight
– Start the fight ‘Russian roulette’, the winner will be the Money in the bank
– Nia Jax is presented in the ring
– Shayna Baszler in the program
– Asuka enters the ring
– MVP introduces you to the three ladies who will fight at Money in the bank for RAW
– The program starts with MVP
– STARTED THE SHOW!!
RAW
With the injury of Apollo Crews it is a quota-free to the fight for the briefcase at Money in the Bank. There are several rumors, but so far, the WWE didn’t reveal anything.
AJ Styles appears on the official poster of the event, but since his fight with Undertakers in WrestleMania 36 it does not appear. According to some portals of wrestling, the great can be the surprise of the night and the PPV.
The universe believes that Jeff Hardy is the right man to replace Apollo Crews and can hold his latest adventure in the WWE. The former world champions will appear in the next chapter SmackDown.
With the contract signing, Seth Rollins will face Drew McIntyre by the title of the WWE. The ‘Messiah’ will appear on the program to send a message to the champion and reveal its strategy at Money in the Bank.
Finally, Andrade will return to show off their talent in the ring. The champion of the united States will have an important role and it is expected to defend his title in Money in the Bank.
WWE RAW: hours of the program
Mexico 6:00 p. m.
Peru 7:00 p. m.
Ecuador 7:00 p. m.
Colombia 7:00 p. m.
Bolivia 8:00 p. m.
Venezuela 8:00 p. m.
Argentina 9:00 p. m.
Chile 9:00 p. m.
Paraguay 9:00 p. m.
Uruguay 9:00 p. m.
Brazil 9:00 p. m.
Spain 1:00 to.m. (April 28)
In what channels to watch Monday Night RAW LIVE ONLINE
FOX SPORTS 2 PERU
DirecTV Sports► 608 (SD) and 1608 (HD)
Movistar TV► 502 (SD) and 745 (HD)
Clear TV ► 62 (SD) and 518 (HD)
Where to see Monday Night RAW LIVE ONLINE
United states: USA Network
FOX Sports Latin america