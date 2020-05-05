WWE Raw: Tour of the offices for Money in The Bank – Sonya Deville vs. Mandy Rose on SmackDown

By Sebastián Martínez – POSTED on 05/05/2020 AT 12:06

– During the broadcast of the last episode of Monday Night Raw, WWE showed us a tour of the offices of WWE, a place where they will celebrate the struggles of ladder Money in The Bank. You can take a look at the tour that will draw the participants in the video that we have posted at the top of the news.

– As we previously reported, AJ Styles he returned to action on Raw to become the last participant of the fighting male of stairs at Money in The Bank. Edge and Randy Orton will return next week to the show red. It is said that these decisions have been taken to the program audience red improve in the next few weeks.

– Bobby Lashley participated in the Gaunlet Match from Monday Night Raw to determine the last participant of the fighting male of the stairs, Money in The Bank. Lashley eliminated multiple opponents but was disqualified for not following the directions of the referee in his fight against Humberto Carrillo. It is said that WWE still plans to Lashley and the decision to disqualify him is because they want to keep it strong to the spectator.

– During the broadcast of Monday Night Raw, it was announced a fight that will take place this Friday on Friday Night SmackDown between Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville. None of the two participate in the fight of stairs from Money in The Bank and it was speculated with the possibility that it will face at the PPV. WWE has decided to bring forward the struggle. Below we review what has been announced to date for the show next Friday:

Billboard WWE SmackDown may 8,

Tamina and Lacey Evans vs. Sasha Banks and Bayley

Sonya Deville vs. Mandy Rose

Bray Wyatt and Braun Strowman will face

Jeff Hardy makes his return to WWE

